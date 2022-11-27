Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
10 best soccer players of all time, from Mbappe to Ronaldo
The names that are considered among the best soccer players of all time have likely seen a lot of revisions
Neymar to miss Brazil's last group game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday. Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not recover in time to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.
Yardbarker
Pochettino Delivers Honest Take on Just What It Was Like to Manage PSG’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe Trio
Mauricio Pochettino has noted that he is now a “better person, professional, coach” after a season of managing Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe trio. PSG won a mere one trophy last season, as it clinched the Ligue 1 title with 90 points over 38...
How Karim Benzema could return for France at World Cup
How Karim Benzema could still return for France at the World Cup.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Man Utd ace Christian Eriksen reveals his football idols
Christian Eriksen has revealed his two idols, which one of them apparently being largely down to Football Manager.
BBC
Juventus: Entire board of Serie A club announces resignation
The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy. Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham
Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Who are Al Nassr? Cristiano Ronaldo's potential next club
Here's everything you need to know about Al-Nassr, the club pushing to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.
Yardbarker
Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG
The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
FOX Sports
Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil wins at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment on his right ankle Monday while Brazil defeated Switzerland 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup. The Brazil forward was the only player who did not go to Stadium 974 for...
John Elkann provides update on Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus future
John Elkann provides an update on Max Allegri's Juventus future.
Chelsea defender admits Barcelona transfer 'would be nice'
A Chelsea defender has talked up a possible transfer to Barcelona.
Poland 0-2 Argentina: Player ratings La Albiceleste make it through to knockout stages
Poland 0-2 Argentina: Player ratings La Albiceleste make it through to knockout stages.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs Aston Villa; return to Old Trafford; Man Utd takeover; Kirsty Hanson
Full Marc Skinner press conference transcript ahead of Man Utd facing Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the WSL.
Top scorers of the England national team: Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney & Gary Lineker in rankings
A list of England's top goalscorers of all time, including Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.
Transfer rumours: Messi denies Inter Miami agreement; Man Utd told Fernandez price
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernandez, Harry Kane, Endrick and more.
Argentina predicted lineup vs Poland - World Cup
Predicting how Argentina could line up against Poland in the World Cup on Wednesday.
