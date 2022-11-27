ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Juventus: Entire board of Serie A club announces resignation

The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy. Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham

Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
Yardbarker

Report: Messi Closing in On Lucrative Deal That Sees Him Leave PSG

The future of Lionel Messi will be clear once his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the Argentina national team ends. In recent days, a move to Inter Miami is beginning to get louder. While the Messi camp denies any agreement with the MLS side, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that...
FOX Sports

Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil wins at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment on his right ankle Monday while Brazil defeated Switzerland 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup. The Brazil forward was the only player who did not go to Stadium 974 for...
