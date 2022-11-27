Read full article on original website
Related
Club Leon appoint Nicolas Larcamon as new head coach
Club Leon has appointed Nicolas Larcamon as the new head coach, ahead of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura.
What happens if a World Cup knockout game ends in a draw?
How extra time and penalties will come into play at the 2022 World Cup.
Top scorers of the England national team: Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney & Gary Lineker in rankings
A list of England's top goalscorers of all time, including Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs Aston Villa; return to Old Trafford; Man Utd takeover; Kirsty Hanson
Full Marc Skinner press conference transcript ahead of Man Utd facing Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the WSL.
Club director leaves door open to Chelsea transfer in January
A club director has left the door open to Chelsea signing a key summer target in January.
Man Utd ace Christian Eriksen reveals his football idols
Christian Eriksen has revealed his two idols, which one of them apparently being largely down to Football Manager.
Bayern Munich confirm decision on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich have made a final decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Gareth Southgate assesses Phil Foden & Marcus Rashford performances in England win over Wales
Gareth Southgate has had his say on Phil Foden & Marcus Rashford performances in England win over Wales.
Transfer rumours: Messi closes in on next move; Man Utd want Pulisic
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Lionel Messi, Christian Pulisic, Cody Gakpo and more.
Ghana vs Uruguay - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Ghana vs Uruguay at the World Cup, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
How Man Utd Women have reacted to potential club sale
Explaining the potential short-term impact of a Man Utd takeover on the women's team amid uncertainty.
Diolch, Cymru: Welsh football's journey to ridiculous World Cup expectation
From Qatar - Welsh players, staff and supporters fly home on Wednesday after competing in their first World Cup for 64 years. November 2022 was the first time i
Gareth Southgate hits back at Wayne Rooney & Alan Shearer advice on Harry Kane
Gareth Southgate has dismissed suggestions from Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer that he should rest Harry Kane against Wales.
Ben White leaves England World Cup squad due to 'personal reasons'
Ben White leaves England World Cup squad due to 'personal reasons'.
Andre Onana questions Cameroon World Cup suspension
Andre Onana has questioned Cameroon's decision to suspend him from the World Cup.
Tunisia 1-0 France: Player ratings as Eagles of Carthage knocked out of World Cup despite shock win
Player ratings from Tunisia 1-0 France at the World Cup.
Andrea Agnelli & Pavel Nedved among Juventus directors to offer shock resignation
Juventus' entire board of directors has resigned.
Andres Guardado gives Mexico injury update ahead of Saudi Arabia clash
Mexican national team captain Andres Guardado gave an injury update, after exiting the match against Argentina on Saturday in the 40th minute with an injury.
Marcus Rashford reacts to match-winning performance vs Wales
Marcus Rashford has credited England after they 'bounced back' from USA disappointment to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup.
Luke Shaw opens up on pre-World Cup family bereavement
Luke Shaw has discussed his grandmother passing away on the eve of the World Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0