Five Muleriders named to CSC Academic All-District Football Team
The College Sports Communicators (CSC) released its Academic All-District teams. The accolade recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Southern Arkansas senior Austin Patricia, redshirt sophomore Jariq Scales, sophomore Matthew Whitten, graduate student Austin Wilkerson and sophomore Cole Williams received the recognition.
CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs receives grant for maternity care access in 11 counties, including Columbia
HOT SPRINGS – CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will work to improve access to prenatal care for pregnant women across 11 Southwest Arkansas counties thanks to a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The four-year grant, the largest in the history of the...
Mulerider Athletics, Leadership Magnolia, Jazz Festival seek city A&P funds
Three funding requests are set to come before the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission during its meeting at noon Monday. The commission meets at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office. Mulerider Athletics wants $4,000 for its “Camping With the Champs” baseball came on December 4. Leadership Magnolia...
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 22
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 22, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, Watson Stuart Aviation LLC, Blake Watson, 106 S. Washington, Magnolia filed 11/14/22. Union. Reinstatement, Lyn-Low, LLC, John Lowery Jr, 200 N. Jefferson Suite 620, El Dorado filed...
Jodene “JoJo” Randolph Gilfillian
Jodene “JoJo” Randolph Gilfillian, 88, of Magnolia passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at the CHI St. Vincent Health System in Hot Springs. Jodene was born on October 24, 1934 in Sulphur Bluff, TX. She retired after 20 years from CMC Steel. She was a member of the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, the Magnolia Riding Club and the Cowboy Cowgirls Reunion. She was a time for teh Chuck Wagon Races in Idabel, OK in 1991-92, and an avid rodeo fan. She loved and lived for her grandchildren, along with her nephews and nieces.
COVID-19 active cases decline in region
New COVID-19 cases trended downward in five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434. Total Active Cases: 22. Down two since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,308. Total...
Raytheon gets $84 million extension for projectiles
The East Camden site for Raytheon Missiles and Defense will share part of a contract to supply the U.S. Army with more 155mm Excalibur Ib projectiles. The company was awarded Tuesday an $84,087,924 modification to an existing contract. In addition to East Camden, work will be performed at 22 sites...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 29, 2022: Lithium industry getting serious
Up to this point, talk about a lithium industry in South Arkansas has been just that – talk. Sure, a lot of land has been leased and one company has built a lithium production pilot plant in El Dorado. But there’s not a speck of South Arkansas lithium in any electric vehicle battery anywhere. Happily, things are getting serious. We reported Monday that Standard Lithium and Lanxess have asked the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission to come up with a financial formula for royalties that will be paid to property owners – their share of proceeds from future anticipated sales of lithium. In the immediate case, the two companies listed 1,800 individuals, families, churches, trusts, natural resources companies and others who may be in line to receive lithium royalties from Lanxess, which pumps the brine that Standard Lithium plans to market commercially as refined lithium chloride or lithium carbonate. With Albemarle Corporation’s plan to extract lithium from its Columbia County brine fields, and with Tetra Technologies eying a project to do the same in Columbia and Lafayette counties, thousands of property owners across the three counties will benefit financially after commercial production starts. In our case, it could be enough to splurge for a really nice supper. But for the local residents and companies who own more than a small slice of the Magnolia Square, hundreds or thousands of dollars could be coming their way annually. The Lanxess-Standard Lithium request to the AOGC means that lithium is getting real. CLICK HERE to see our Monday story.
Lockheed Martin-Camden gets part of Trident II contract
Lockheed Martin’s Camden facility will receive the largest part of a contract modification awarded Monday to the company’s Space Division in Titusville, FL. The company received a $49,942,303 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to exercise options under a previously awarded contract for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support.
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
Derol Mayo
Derol Mayo, 67, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his home. Derol was born on October 16, 1955 in Magnolia to the late Edward Collier and Mary Helen (Morehead) Mayo. He was an operator for Albemarle Corporation and a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. Derol...
John Cooper
John Cooper, 69, of Magnolia passed away Monday night, November 28, 2022, at Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC, in Magnolia.
Sarah Wooley Souter
Sarah Wooley Souter, 75, of Magnolia passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Sarah was born on November 30, 1946 in Magnolia to the late Eli Thomas and Cleo (Rogers) Wooley. She was a member of Greer's Chapel United Methodist Church. She volunteered at the Stewpot, Southern Christian Mission, and the Wesley Foundation at SAU. She lived for her grandkids and loved being present for all their activities.
Magnolia students make holiday cards for military personnel
The Division of Elementary and Secondary Education recently invited all Arkansas school districts to participate in the "Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge,” and Magnolia students accepted it. HCMC is a non-profit organization created in 2017. The goal of the organization is to provide holiday cards for as many...
Crossett no trouble for Magnolia
Magnolia beat Crossett 65-24 on Tuesday night at Panther Arena. The game opened the basketball season for the Magnolia boys. It extended the Panthers’ current win streak to 30 games following an undefeated season and Class 4A championship – the third in four years. The Panthers led 33-15...
Magnolia-Crossett games will start at 6 p.m.
The schedule for tonight's non-conference basketball games between Magnolia and Crossett at Panther Arena has changed. The junior varsity game has been cancelled. The ninth-grade boys' game will start at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity boy's game. Magnolia is the defending state Class 4A basketball champion. This is the...
Glenda F. Pate
Glenda F. Pate, 77, of McNeil passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana. Glenda was born on August 14, 1945 in Camden to the late Floyd E. Robison and Margaret (Christie) Tucker. She was a homemaker and a member of the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church in Magnolia. She was a member of the Master Gardeners, and loved gardening, sewing and spending time with her family.
Saline River Bridge work cuts U.S. 79 to one lane for mile
Alternating lane closures have begun on U.S. 79 between Saline and Rison for one mile across the Saline River Bridge in Cleveland County. Due to the lane closures, the maximum load width on the bridge is eight feet. These closures will continue daily until the end of December, weather permitting,...
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, November 18. Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear. Shardae Calton, 27, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief...
Buckner man dies in wreck near Rosston
A Buckner man died about 4:24 p.m. Monday in a one-vehicle wreck west of Rosston (Nevada County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, John P. Rogers, 51, was driving a 2014 model Nissan Altima west on U.S. U.S. 278 near the intersection of Arkansas 53. The car traveled off the south side of the highway into a ditch, which caused the front end of the car to strike a tree. The car then traveled north back onto the highway and overturned on its top.
