I run a multimillion-dollar nonprofit, and there are 4 things I want people to know about donating on GivingTuesday

The author is not pictured.

I founded Immigrant Families Together in 2018, which eventually registered as a nonprofit.

We rely on unrestricted donations to serve the families that need us and keep IFT running.

I want donors to know that every cent truly counts, and you can contribute to multiple causes.

When I launched the volunteer effort that would become Immigrant Families Together (IFT) in June 2018, my goal was not to start a nonprofit. In fact, I'd fled the nonprofit world 15 years earlier and had no intentions of looking back.

But after raising $1 million in just six months, my accountant issued an ultimatum: Without formalizing as a nonprofit, I'd have no legal mechanism for providing transparency and accountability to donors. And since it didn't seem that our group's efforts to reunify asylum-seeking migrant families separated by the Trump administration — nor the financial support for those efforts — were going to slow down anytime soon, we filed for nonprofit status in December 2018.

Transparency and accountability are what donors demand — and with good reason. But what many donors don't know is that those traits, conferred through nonprofit status and IRS oversight, come with massive trade-offs.

What it means to be a nonprofit and where our money goes

As a nonprofit director, I have to raise a lot of money just so our organization can remain compliant. Our last audit — required when your nonprofit reaches a certain financial threshold — cost nearly $15,000. And that's before insurance, accounting, and state-by-state charity compliance expenses.

We didn't have any of those expenses before we were granted nonprofit status.

Donors want to support programming — the direct service provided to the people supported by an organization — not the boring, largely invisible administrative expenses that ensure the accountability they crave. But if those boring bills don't get paid, it's lights out for nonprofits and increased hardship for the people we serve.

On November 29, millions of Americans' inboxes and text messages will be inundated with donation requests as the country celebrates GivingTuesday . The holiday, created in 2012, is often misunderstood solely as a day when "average Americans" can participate in philanthropy at any scale. Indeed, GivingTuesday resulted in more than $2.7 billion in donations last year, even as its founders insist that GivingTuesday is a movement — not just a single day — intended to foster radical generosity .

Whether GivingTuesday is your annual reminder to support nonprofits, or whether you accept the invitation to practice philanthropy year-round , here's what nonprofit directors like me want you to know before you donate:

1. Philanthropy is for everyone, and it's a practice

You don't have to come from money or make a lot of it to be a philanthropist. Philanthropy simply means "love of humankind"; in terms of action, it is a practice of "deeds of practical beneficence and work for the good of others." Deciding what your own definition of philanthropy looks like is the single most powerful action you can take on GivingTuesday — and every day.

2. Every cent really does make a difference

You don't have to be a "big" donor to make a big impact . The money we've raised at IFT — more than $3 million to date — has been primarily through thousands of small donations.

In fact, one of the most unforgettable and meaningful donations was a $3 contribution from a donor who wrote that she wished she had more to give, but had reserved this remainder from her Social Security check to support our work.

If you're worried that your donation is too small to be meaningful, don't. A responsible nonprofit is grateful for every cent and puts it to good use.

3. You can care about — and contribute to — multiple causes

This year, more than ever, nonprofits found themselves forced to compete with other equally worthy orgs and issues for funding and support. From the war in Ukraine to assaults on democracy and women's rights, donors have been called upon to spread their attention and dollars around.

A good nonprofit should encourage you to care about more than "their" cause. It should help you see the bigger picture. As we say at IFT, immigration is a health care issue. It is a climate change issue. It is an education issue, a gender issue, a mass incarceration issue.

You don't have to support our organization directly to support dismantling oppressive systems. At the same time, if you care about multiple issues, you can make small donations to multiple organizations. We can care about and contribute to multiple causes simultaneously.

4. Unrestricted donations are our lodestar

Nonprofit directors want donor input and influence — we really do! But we also want the donations you make to be unrestricted, especially at small organizations like IFT. When you restrict your donation to a certain slice of our operations, you actually create more work — and cost — for us.

Unrestricted donations allow us to direct funds where they're most needed at any moment. And if there are any questions about whether an organization is using your money well, tools like GuideStar's Charity Check can answer them with a quick search.

Wherever you decide to direct your donations this GivingTuesday, keep this in mind: All nonprofits are struggling right now, especially due to the ongoing impacts of COVID and costs incurred because of inflation . And at the same time, the demand for our services is as great as it has ever been.

When you create your own definition and practice of radical generosity beyond this one "big giving" day each year, you join us in our daily work to support others' stability.