Three two-year-olds looking to maintain their spotless records top a bulky field in Tuesday’s $200,000 Pennsylvania Nursery Stakes at Parx Racing. The seven-furlong test for state-bred juveniles is the tenth of 11 races and is supported by another stake, the $75,000 Future Stars Filly Division Stakes for two-year-old fillies.

