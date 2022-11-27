ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Game Preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Bucks Zone
Bucks Zone
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnBuQ_0jOwkIqw00

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a massive comeback victory against the Cavs as they host the Dallas Mavericks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks returned to winning ways after a comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite trailing by double digits, the team's dominant second-half performance secured them their 13th win of the season. Milwaukee will now want to finish their four-game home stand with a victory as they welcome Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Game Preview

The Bucks took the Cavs to school in the second half and they turned the game around within a matter of minutes, displaying a playoff-intensity level of basketball the inexperienced Cleveland team had no answer for.

Giannis Antetokounmpo , who has been a beast in the last three games, led his team to a victory with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. The 2x MVP will look to carry his form against the Mavs.

The Greek Freak had a rough stretch of games, but he has bounced back spectacularly. In the last three games, he has averaged 37 PPG, 9 RPG, and 6.3 APG on 62% shooting from the field.

This is the first time we see Luka Doncic take on Giannis this season. The two superstars are the leading candidates for the MVP award. Luka has been on a mission this season, and he is leading the league in scoring, averaging 33.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 8.2 APG on 50.4 % shooting from the field.

Despite Doncic putting up ridiculous numbers, the Mavs are 9-8 after seventeen games -- they have habitually blown massive leads and thrown away winnable games. Coming off Saturday's loss against the Toronto Raptors, Dallas is now on a three-game losing streak.

Injury Report

The Bucks will be without Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton again as they are yet to recover from their injuries. Meanwhile, Pat Connaughton and Serge Ibaka are listed as day-to-day, and their status is yet to be determined.

The Mavs are expected to be at full strength.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Julius Randle

NBA superstar Luka Doncic may seem superhuman, but he’s a person like you or me. Like any person, he needs some help. His Dallas Mavericks record tells you all that you need to know. At 9-10, they are below .500. When your team rosters a player like Doncic, that’s not a good thing.
DALLAS, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks Are Signing Kemba Walker, Says Shams Charania

The Dallas Mavericks seemed to be trending in the right direction at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. They had won 4 games in a row after beating the Brooklyn Nets at the start of November to improve to 6-3, but it's basically been all downhill since then. They...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
DALLAS, TX
Bucks Zone

Bucks Zone

Milwaukee, WI
351
Followers
140
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Bucks.Zone brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/bucks

Comments / 0

Community Policy