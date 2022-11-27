ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

wkok.com

Milton Mom Turns to Here. For Good. While Going Through Divorce

MILTON – A mother of two is turning to the Here. For Good. campaign as she goes through a tough time in her life. 28-year-old Kassandra Douglas of Milton is grateful for the campaign, she signed up for the first time while she navigates a divorce. Douglas says she...
MILTON, PA
wkok.com

Shikellamy Braves Foundation Looking to Help ‘Caring for Kids’

SUNBURY – It’s Giving Tuesday, and the Shikellamy Braves Foundation is ‘calling for contributions’ so it can provide funding for the district’s Caring for Kids Program. The program gives students food for the weekend. Foundation Chairman Steve Engle, “Volunteers of this program would provide food...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise

Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Ex-inmate wins round in suit against Pa. county for loss of eyesight

WILLIAMSPORT – The suit against Northumberland County by a former inmate who is blind in one eye and has minimal sight in the other will proceed to discovery. U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle on Tuesday denied the county’s motion to dismiss the complaint of Robert Francis Santore who claims he has virtually lost sight in his right eye because he was not provided on a regular basis drops prescribed by his ophthalmologist.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Staffing concerns at Berwick Hospital Center

Employees at a hospital in Columbia County are raising concerns about safety following a closure and a bankruptcy filing. The behavioral health unit at Berwick Hospital Center is the only portion that survived the closure as the owner is turning it into a psychiatric facility. But employees who remain have...
BERWICK, PA
wkok.com

Solicitor: Sunbury Mayor, City Administrator Ending Dispute

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s solicitor says the mayor’s claims of the city administrator signing documents without authorization revealed no wrongdoing, and the dispute between the two is over. Solicitor Joel Wiest said in a statement Wednesday, on behalf of the city an internal investigation revealed Derrick Backer ‘In...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Man unhappy with service throws taco at restaurant employee

Muncy, Pa. — A man threw his taco at a Taco Bell employee because he was upset his order was not correct, police say. State police at Montoursville say Michael Meyer, 43, of Hughesville, then proceeded to smear tacos on the windows near the entrance of the restaurant in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of Nov. 18. Police cited Meyer with harassment and disorderly conduct.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Men steal nearly $20K from Pennsylvania gas station gaming devices

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, three men allegedly stole nearly $20,000 from video gaming devices at a Pennsylvania gas station. According to police, on Nov. 15 at 3:14 p.m., three men entered the Mobil gas station located at 20 Pottsville Street in Schuylkill County. The men allegedly removed a total of $19,355 from video gaming devices that were located on the premises.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former Nanticoke industrial building demolished

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was demolition day in Nanticoke. The demolition of a long-time eyesore and former industrial building, began Tuesday morning. The building was once a factory, then an entertainment venue, and after many years left empty the day for it to come down has finally arrived. “It’s good to see it […]
NANTICOKE, PA
Times Leader

Most Luzerne County schools miss the mark in state tests

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. By at least two measures, most Luzerne County public schools fared poorly in state standardized test results released Monday. The state released data combining Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests in grade 1 through 8 and the Keystone exams given in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Tall Tree at Hufnagle Park Will Not be Lit This Year

LEWISBURG – The holiday season will look a little different at Hufnagle Park in downtown Lewisburg this year. Organizers say the tall tree in the park will not be lit. They say it’s due to safety concerns and the health of the tree. Instead, organizers say the gazebo...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Students train for future in law enforcement

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school class is inspiring our area’s future police officers. These young men and women have found their path and are learning the basic skills and tactics to prepare for a career in law enforcement. “I want to help people by just being a friendly face,” said […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

