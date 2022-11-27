Read full article on original website
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburgfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise
Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
lebtown.com
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park with even more vendors
Christkindl Market returns to Coleman Memorial Park on Dec. 3 for the 10th consecutive year. The event is organized by the park’s beneficiary organization, the Friends of the Coleman Memorial Park. Proceeds go towards park maintenance and improvements. Last year, thanks in part to mild temperatures, the Christkindl Market...
Christmas in Dushore will offer day of holiday fun
Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night. The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual...
Demolition begins on L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE — If you listened closely, you could hear the sound of roller skates on the wooden floor as skaters jammed to some iconic tunes, like A Taste of Honey’s “Boogie Oogie Oogie.”. And you could also hear the sounds of bowling balls headed down the alleys,...
1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
wkok.com
Shikellamy Braves Foundation Looking to Help ‘Caring for Kids’
SUNBURY – It’s Giving Tuesday, and the Shikellamy Braves Foundation is ‘calling for contributions’ so it can provide funding for the district’s Caring for Kids Program. The program gives students food for the weekend. Foundation Chairman Steve Engle, “Volunteers of this program would provide food...
wkok.com
Milton Mom Turns to Here. For Good. While Going Through Divorce
MILTON – A mother of two is turning to the Here. For Good. campaign as she goes through a tough time in her life. 28-year-old Kassandra Douglas of Milton is grateful for the campaign, she signed up for the first time while she navigates a divorce. Douglas says she...
Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
Estate Sale on West Southern in S. Williamsport Dec 1-3
An estate sale will take place at 1634 West Southern Ave in South Williamsport on Dec. 1-3. Parking will be limited. If parking is not available right in front of the home, please consider parking on a side street as long as the weather will allow you to get to the sale safely. This home is on the North Side of West Southern Ave and about two or three blocks from Maynard Street. ...
Former Nanticoke industrial building demolished
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was demolition day in Nanticoke. The demolition of a long-time eyesore and former industrial building, began Tuesday morning. The building was once a factory, then an entertainment venue, and after many years left empty the day for it to come down has finally arrived. “It’s good to see it […]
Hudson Model Railroad Club continues long-time tradition in 2022
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A long-time tradition in Plains Township continues this year as the Hudson Model Railroad Club opens its doors to the public for their 2022 Winter Open House. They club announced it will be accepting visitors starting at 6:00 p.m. Friday. The display will be open until 9:00 p.m. They […]
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
wkok.com
Here. For Good. campaign helps single mother in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN — For single mother Holly Madden, the Here. For. Good. is a blessing. The 32-year-old Shamokin woman said this is her second year in the program and it’s been helpful. “I am so thankful for this program, especially in these times of need,” she said. “I can’t...
skooknews.com
Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville
A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
abc27.com
Speed restrictions lifted on Interstate 81
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of weather conditions, PennDOT advised motorists of a speed restriction that was in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County. According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 was reduced to...
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA
Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
wkok.com
Knoebels’ Joy Through the Grove Returns Black Friday
ELYSBURG – Knoebels Amusement Resorts holiday light display is back for another year of fun. Knoebels says it’s ‘Joy Through the Grove’ Christmas light experience will open for the season this Friday, and run through December 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Day. Park officials say the...
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PennDOT continues roadwork in Centre, Columbia counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane. ...
