Lewisburg, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise

Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Christmas in Dushore will offer day of holiday fun

Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night. The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual...
DUSHORE, PA
WBRE

1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels

ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
ELYSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Shikellamy Braves Foundation Looking to Help ‘Caring for Kids’

SUNBURY – It’s Giving Tuesday, and the Shikellamy Braves Foundation is ‘calling for contributions’ so it can provide funding for the district’s Caring for Kids Program. The program gives students food for the weekend. Foundation Chairman Steve Engle, “Volunteers of this program would provide food...
SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

Milton Mom Turns to Here. For Good. While Going Through Divorce

MILTON – A mother of two is turning to the Here. For Good. campaign as she goes through a tough time in her life. 28-year-old Kassandra Douglas of Milton is grateful for the campaign, she signed up for the first time while she navigates a divorce. Douglas says she...
MILTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Estate Sale on West Southern in S. Williamsport Dec 1-3

An estate sale will take place at 1634 West Southern Ave in South Williamsport on Dec. 1-3. Parking will be limited. If parking is not available right in front of the home, please consider parking on a side street as long as the weather will allow you to get to the sale safely. This home is on the North Side of West Southern Ave and about two or three blocks from Maynard Street. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Former Nanticoke industrial building demolished

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was demolition day in Nanticoke. The demolition of a long-time eyesore and former industrial building, began Tuesday morning. The building was once a factory, then an entertainment venue, and after many years left empty the day for it to come down has finally arrived. “It’s good to see it […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

Hudson Model Railroad Club continues long-time tradition in 2022

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A long-time tradition in Plains Township continues this year as the Hudson Model Railroad Club opens its doors to the public for their 2022 Winter Open House. They club announced it will be accepting visitors starting at 6:00 p.m. Friday. The display will be open until 9:00 p.m. They […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Here. For Good. campaign helps single mother in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN — For single mother Holly Madden, the Here. For. Good. is a blessing. The 32-year-old Shamokin woman said this is her second year in the program and it’s been helpful. “I am so thankful for this program, especially in these times of need,” she said. “I can’t...
SHAMOKIN, PA
skooknews.com

Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville

A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Speed restrictions lifted on Interstate 81

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of weather conditions, PennDOT advised motorists of a speed restriction that was in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County. According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 was reduced to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Mechanicsburg PA

Mechanicsburg is a quaint town in Pennsylvania that is home to many restaurants. The best restaurants in Mechanicsburg, PA, are a mix of local favorites and a variety of new restaurants that have opened. These restaurants range from fine dining to quick and easy. Hellenic Kouzina. Located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Knoebels’ Joy Through the Grove Returns Black Friday

ELYSBURG – Knoebels Amusement Resorts holiday light display is back for another year of fun. Knoebels says it’s ‘Joy Through the Grove’ Christmas light experience will open for the season this Friday, and run through December 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Day. Park officials say the...
ELYSBURG, PA
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT continues roadwork in Centre, Columbia counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

