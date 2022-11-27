ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

More charges for woman accused of threats

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman who nearly struck several children with her car in October returned to the same neighborhood and threatened to shoot one of the residents, police say. Two weeks after Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell was charged for the road rage incident on Wilson Street in Williamsport, residents say she returned to look for the person who reported her to police, arrest papers state. In the latest incident on...
Arrests made in two Lock Haven incidents

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police report the arrest of a Mill Hall man in connection with an altercation last Friday night. Police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N Henderson St. for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Alan Confer, 42, Mill Hall, with a stab wound to the chest.
Man charged with firing gunshots at four people

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he fired a gun out of his car at four people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 19 around 6:00 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a gun being discharged in Lycoming County from a car, while driving. […]
Man charged for peeping into neighbor's window

Hughesville, Pa. — A woman woke up one evening to find a man staring into her front room window. State police at Montoursville say the accuser told them she fell asleep on her couch the evening of Nov. 7 at her Shrewsbury Township home. She awoke a short time later when her dog started barking at the front window. The accuser told Trooper Ryan Smith she saw a person looking...
Looking for Suspect After Shooting at Cars in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Sunbury Police are looking for whoever shot at several cars over the weekend in the city’s hill section. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the suspect shot a pellet gun at several vehicles, which broke some of the windows on the cars. When the incident happened isn’t known.
Police are searching for Lebanon County man charged with aggravated assault

PALMYRA, Pa. — Police are searching for a Lebanon County man accused of physically assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon in an incident earlier this month. Thomas Kegarise, 26, of Palmyra, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on Nov. 24 in the 700 block of North Railroad Street in Palmyra, police claim.
Man allegedly threatens woman with a pistol

RENOVO BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say threatened a woman by pointing a pistol at her face. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22, around 8:00 a.m., a resident at a home in the 400 block of Erie Avenue in Renovo reported a trespasser. Police say the suspect, […]
Phone tracker leads police to robbery suspect

Williamsport, Pa. — An 18-year-old is accused of punching another man and taking his phone as he left the AMC Theater on West Fourth Street. Robert Dean Treese III allegedly approached the man and asked his name before punching him in the face, police said. Officer Nathan Kendall was the first person on scene and spoke with the victim, who said he was attacked as he walked out of the theater with his date. ...
Man unhappy with service throws taco at restaurant employee

Muncy, Pa. — A man threw his taco at a Taco Bell employee because he was upset his order was not correct, police say. State police at Montoursville say Michael Meyer, 43, of Hughesville, then proceeded to smear tacos on the windows near the entrance of the restaurant in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of Nov. 18. Police cited Meyer with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Police: Woman not able to breathe for 30 seconds as man strangles her

Millmont, Pa. — A female told police she was unable to breathe for approximately 30 seconds after a man strangled her at a Union County home. State police at Milton say Ronald W. Koonsman, 49, attempted to strangle the woman on Nov. 6 at a home in Lewis Township. Police responded to the call for a domestic disturbance shortly after 8:30 p.m. Trooper Joseph Yedlosky says Koonsman told them he...
Two arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested two people after separate thefts occurred at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22 around 7:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Investigators discovered that a 40-year-old woman from Benton altered […]
Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise

Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
Over $19K stolen from gas station

CRESSONA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said over $19,000 was stolen from a Schuylkill County gas station earlier this month. Around 3:00 p.m. on November 15, officials said three unknown people entered a Mobil Gas Station in Cressona and removed $19,355 from their “Video Gaming Devices.” The individuals suspected of the crime are […]
Shots fired outside Nanticoke Burger King

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating reports of several shots fired at two people outside a Burger King. Detective Chadwick Southern tells Eyewitness News two or three men in a black/blue car began arguing with two men in the Burger King parking lot on West Main Street around 4:20 p.m. on November 27. […]
Woman wakes to man standing outside bedroom brandishing a knife

Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman woke up to a man standing with a knife outside her bedroom door, stating he would kill her. Police say early the morning of Oct. 27, Justin W. Cromley, 45, of Lewisburg, forced his way into the accuser's Market Street home through a back window. When the woman got out of bed and found Cromley in the hallway with a knife, he told her, "I...
