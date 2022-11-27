Read full article on original website
Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games
NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
Jaylen Warren Expects to Return for Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren missed the first game of his first NFL season in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, the but the undrafted rookie says he'll be back this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Warren told reporters in Pittsburgh that he's been cleared to return...
Patriots Bill Belichick on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘MVP’ Candidate
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots pursuit of the postseason may face its biggest potential roadblock when they welcome the reigning AFC East division-champion Buffalo Bills for a highly-anticipated Week 13 matchup. Though the health of some key starters already provides adequate adversity for the Pats on Thursday night,...
Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 40-34 Loss to Raiders
Unable to overcome self-inflicted mistakes on offense and poor execution stopping the run on defense, the Seahawks lost a 40-34 overtime heartbreaker to the Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday, dropping their record to 6-5 on the season. While Seattle suffered a costly defeat at home that knocked them out...
Rams Aaron Donald Ruled OUT vs. Seahawks; LA Injury Shutdown?
The Los Angeles Rams have, in recent years, presented major NFC West problems for the Seattle Seahawks. And they were looking to do so once again with the two division rivals set to face off on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. However, it is now the Rams who have problems, and...
LOOK: Chad Kelly Wins Grey Cup Championship With Toronto Argonauts
REGINA, Saskatchewan -- Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly helped lead his Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup title in the Canadian Football League on Nov. 20. Although Kelly only attempted six passes for a total of 43 yards, he is now a part of a championship team in professional football after a short and tumultuous time in the NFL. Below is a gallery of Kelly's time in the Grey Cup earlier this month.
Jalen Hurts Takes Home his First NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award
After becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 150-plus yards and run for 150-plus yards, Jalen Hurts was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. It’s the first time Hurts has won the award and the first Eagles QB to take it home since...
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday according to their official injury report. Joe Mixon (concussion) and DJ Reader (ankle) were also limited. Josh Tupou (calf) was a full participant. La'el Collins was out due to rest, but he normally misses...
Broncos-Chiefs Week 14 Matchup Flexed Out of Primetime
You must take a deep breath to comprehend just how bad the Denver Broncos are this season. The Broncos have poorly performed enough for their Week 14 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, which was supposed to showcase heavyweight NFL poster boy Patrick Mahomes going against Russell Wilson, to be flexed out from the premium national slot.
No Win November: Rams Winless in November For Second Straight Season
The month of November has not been kind to the Los Angeles Rams. Following a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Rams finished November winless, going 0-4 for the month. However, this is not the first time the Rams have gone winless in the month of November. In order to see the last time the Rams won a game in November, you would have to go all the way back to 2020.
Rhule Rips Tepper for Rebuild Timeline, Admits He Didn’t ‘Fit’ in Carolina
Matt Rhule has been a busy man over the past week and since being named the head coach at Nebraska, he's been making his rounds on the airwaves and in doing so, he continues to anger the Panthers' fan base. Recently, the former Panthers head coach was a guest on...
Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Wednesday
Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30. Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting...
Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
Week 13 Rankings: Quarterbacks
I don't know about you, but I'm sick of Thanksgiving leftovers. I still have the holiday spirit, although it helps to have most of my fantasy teams still playing well and destined for the fantasy postseason. The Eagles are at the top of the charts with a 10-1 record, followed...
Giants Place Focus On What Lies Ahead
View the original article to see embedded media. The calendar page will soon turn to December, typically a month in which Giants fans, at least in recent years, have gone into full-blown mock draft mode after the team's follies sent them to elimination from the postseason picture by Thanksgiving. There...
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 13 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are on their first winning streak of the season as they prepare to dace their AFCC West Rivals the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Moments ago, Offensive Coordinator, Mick Lombardi talked about this past weekend's win and the state of the franchise. You can...
Major Injury Update on Bucs’ All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the game vs. the Cleveland Browns get away from them late in the 4th quarter, allowing the Browns to tie the game up at 17 and force overtime. In overtime, the Bucs found it difficult once again to get much going on offense and ultimately weren't able to stop the Browns from scoring as they lost 23-17. However, during overtime it seemed like losing the game wasn't the biggest loss they would face as All-Pro offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, went down with what originally seemed like season-ending injury. Luckily, after further evaluation, it came to light that Wirfs injury may not be as serious as originally thought.
Chiefs Player Makes Bold Prediction About Tee Higgins: ‘I’m Gonna Lock Him Down’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 8-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati beat Kansas City twice last season, including in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals' win was a big reason why the Chiefs re-tooled their defense this offseason. They added multiple young players to their secondary in the draft and also signed safety Justin Reid.
OBJ: ‘Out’ Route; Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb: Slidin’ For Charity
While potential Dallas Cowboy Odell Beckham Jr. is making waves, their current star receiver is preparing to make a splash. Beckham - who is being heavily and openly recruited by Dallas - on Sunday was kicked off a flight by airline officials for allegedly being in and out of consciousness and refusing to adhere to safety guidelines. CeeDee Lamb, meanwhile, is acting - on and off the field - more and more like the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver.
Reed Blankenship is ‘Back’ to Bail Out the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - When Reed Blankenship showed up in Philadelphia this summer, he was the last man in the safety group as an undrafted free agent who got $5,000 to sign after a busy career as a five-year starter at little-known Middle Tennessee State. Nick Sirianni had a contact or two...
