ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Breaking: Alabama's ranking in the CFP announced

The College Football Playoff rankings are announced and the University of Alabama places No. 6 behind Ohio State University at No. 5. The Tide beat Auburn University last week and had hoped to move up to No. 5 in the ranking. Alabama placed ahead of the University of Tennessee at No. 7. At No. 4 is the University of Southern California, No. 3 is Texas Christian University, No. 2 is the University of Michigan and No. 1 remains the University of Georgia.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama prison workers arrested on corruption charges

An Alabama prison captain and former lieutenant were arrested Monday night on charges of bribery. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, is charged with four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain. Centauria Darnise Olds, a former prison system...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy