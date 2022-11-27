Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Why Alabama Football Missing the CFP is a Good Thing for the Tide
The goal for every team is to make the playoffs, as it should be. One of the teams that has been a regular in the College Football Playoff that may find themselves on the outside this year is Alabama Football. Since the College Football Playoff era began in 2014, Alabama...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility
Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
CFP Committee Ranks Alabama No. 6
With the Crimson Tide one spot behind Ohio State, it makes Alabama's path to the playoff much more challenging.
50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
wvtm13.com
Breaking: Alabama's ranking in the CFP announced
The College Football Playoff rankings are announced and the University of Alabama places No. 6 behind Ohio State University at No. 5. The Tide beat Auburn University last week and had hoped to move up to No. 5 in the ranking. Alabama placed ahead of the University of Tennessee at No. 7. At No. 4 is the University of Southern California, No. 3 is Texas Christian University, No. 2 is the University of Michigan and No. 1 remains the University of Georgia.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react frustrated with Pete Golding’s play-calling versus Auburn
Bill O’Brien was not the coordinator Alabama fans wanted to be fired into the sun last week. The Crimson Tide supporters were pleased with his play-calling on offense, albeit a little too late, but they were pleased. Pete Golding, the Tide’s defensive coordinator, drew all the criticism against Auburn....
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over No. 1 North Carolina
The Alabama men’s basketball team knocked off No. 1-ranked North Carolina, 103-101, in four overtimes on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters both in person and Zoom. Below is a full...
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert rock Alabama, leave ringing ears behind
While many Alabamians braved long Black Friday lines and the sight of Thanksgiving leftovers last week, hundreds of others packed an Alabama arena to hear the deafening chords of heavy metal band, Five Finger Death Punch. The band, with supporting acts Cory Marks and Brantley Gilbert, performed at the Legacy...
Citing staff shortage, Alabama starts paying student teachers to lead classrooms
Alabama school districts are getting creative in how they recruit and retain teachers. One solution: Paying student interns during their time in the classroom. Two experiments are underway, AL.com found. The first, started during the pandemic, allows schools to pay student interns to lead a classroom – without a lead...
wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Issued for Several Counties in the Western Part of Central Alabama Until 11 pm
The Storm Prediction Center and NWS Birmingham have issued a TORNADO WATCH effective immediately for the following counties in Central Alabama: Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker. The Tornado Watch is set to expire at 11 pm tonight. In the watch area, a...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet The Birmingham Native with 300K Followers On YouTube, Who Started in His Dorm Room
Few can say they’ve been active on YouTube as long as Birmingham’s Kevin Peterson who, having amassed nearly 300,000 followers over more than a decade, was there before most even understood the power of serious Internet content creation. “A lot of people who watch my stuff now may...
Comeback Town: Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself...
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
Alabama prison workers arrested on corruption charges
An Alabama prison captain and former lieutenant were arrested Monday night on charges of bribery. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, is charged with four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain. Centauria Darnise Olds, a former prison system...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0