Coming off a stellar fall slate, Louisiana Tech head coach Amanda Stone announced the 2023 spring schedule that features 12 home matches at the LA Tech Tennis Complex. “We are excited for the spring after the momentum we built during the fall season,” said Stone. “We have added several quality opponents to our competitive schedule. We want to keep pushing and testing ourselves. This team has accomplished a lot recently, but there is still a lot ahead of us and I am excited to see our players rise to the challenge.”

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO