Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
What will all the vocal IAC experts on the DS forums do next?
Given how much political ('****' Matt Hancock), relationship ('love rat' Seann Walsh) and psychology ('boring' Sue, Jill, Mike, etc etc) opinion all the experts on the DS forum dished out over the past few weeks, it would be a terrible shame for all that valuable insight and knowledge to be lost.
digitalspy.com
Sky mobile. What's this roaming charge please?
I changed my dad over to sky on my account for his mobile a while ago now. He's gone to Germany and texted me something about a roaming charge of like £2 a day to make calls and texts and use data. I made sure he had plenty of data on there before he left as I had loads saved up. He also already has unlimited calls and texts. Should he be paying for roaming? I told him to turn his data off for now but I'm just wondering. We were with o2 before with no issues abroad. If I understand right that's to access his own allowance of calls and texts? If so I don't think that fair. He's been texting me, how much will that be costing him?
digitalspy.com
BBC to tailor output to attract lower socio-economic groups
Bit depressing this. Obviously popular doesn't have to mean low quality in terms of production but it feels like we're going to get more Mrs Brown's Boys type comedy than say Am I Being Unreasonable? Ditto drama - more The Bodyguard which felt like ITV on BBC to me (Ditto Vigil) and less The Tourist or The Serpent maybe. Never mind Giri/Haji.
digitalspy.com
Radio 2 & Radio 4 FM/LW earmarked for emergency announcements/information.
In the event of power cuts this winter, the Guardian reports having seen evidence that both Radio 2 and Radio 4 FM & LW will be used to broadcast emergency announcements/information should parts of the UK have to have their power cut this winter:. What has changed since last month?...
digitalspy.com
Rename email title using Thunderbird
I have used Thunderbird for years as my email client from Gmail IMAP. Each week I have a number of emails from Tesco as I refine my weekly delivery order. You've made changes to your tesco.com order 1441-0935-49 I would like to replace the title with something more useful starting...
digitalspy.com
Ad hoc WFH jobs?
I could do with a bit of extra cash. My main job has random shifts all over the place, I’d ideally like something I can do the odd shift here and there. I’ve looked into those make money from surveys, and tbh it’s more trouble than it’s worth.
digitalspy.com
Local TV to close via Sat on Thursday
Never seen the point in these channels, surely if viewers want local TV they can just tune into BBC 1 or ITV 1/STV at the times when local news would be on?. When it first started, when it was called locally Made in Leeds I did sometimes watch On The Aire, the local news programme and I once saw them doing a live broadcast whilst I was at Leeds Carnival but I haven't watched it in about 4 years at least.
Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to discontinue...
digitalspy.com
Group B-Final Fixtures -November 29- BBC1/BBC2 From 1800pm
So in no time we reach the final night of Group B with Wales v England and Iran v USA. Would take an unlikely combination of results to knock England out and am unlikely combination to get Wales through , on this basis Southgate might settle for a draw yet again , although not any good for Wales.
'This is all part of a huge effort': BBC bosses 'draft in Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help reboot Doctor Who' and turn it into a 'superbrand' following Fleabag creator's success with James Bond smash No Time To Die
BBC bosses are reportedly set to sign Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help reboot Doctor Who ahead of the new series. According to The Sun, the Fleabag creator, 37, impressed producers after being drafted in to help give Jame Bond's 2019 No Time To Die script a modern twist. It comes as...
Comments / 0