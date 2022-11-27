Read full article on original website
Cardiac Cougars crash Crusaders
Just a little over a week ago, Connor Norris, Carter Hill and Brian Osborne were finishing the Cedar Creek football season with a second round playoff loss at No. 1 seed Vermilion Catholic. On Tuesday night, those Cougars and their teammates were hooping it up on the hardwood. And finding...
Creek falls late to Claiborne Christian
After almost sleep walking through the first two quarters, Cedar Creek turned up the defensive intensity in the second half before falling late in a 53-49 loss at Claiborne Christian Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars were a step slow in the first two quarters and found themselves trailing by as...
Ruston’s hoopers take home pair of wins over Bossier
It was a sweep for both varsity teams Tuesday night at home against Bossier in both the boys and the girls games; first, the girls took care of the Lady Bearkats by a final score of 63-12, while the boys won theirs in a closer contest 49-32. “I’m really happy...
Bulldogs complete perfect Alabama road trip
LA Tech (5-2) picked up the victory in much the same way it did against Alabama A&M and Samford. The Bulldogs forced turnovers (20 that turned into 27 points) and knocked down three-pointers (made a season-high 15 from beyond the arc) “I am really proud of the team, winning four...
Lady Tigers fall late in Hawaii
The Grambling State University women’s basketball team had four players score in double-figures, but a fourth quarter rally by Florida Gulf Coast sank GSU’s hope for victory, as the Lady Tigers lost 73-67 on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Sunday afternoon. Grambling State (1-7),...
LA Tech student-athletes boast impressive fall quarter
Louisiana Tech student-athletes started off the 2022-23 academic year with a bang as they put together the second-best term grade point average on record. It was the best term GPA on record for the fall quarter while six programs – baseball (3.58), golf (3.48), women’s basketball (3.35), men’s track and field (3.05), women’s track and field (3.32), and softball (3.58) – enjoyed their highest fall GPA dating back to 2015.
Tech Tennis releases spring slate
Coming off a stellar fall slate, Louisiana Tech head coach Amanda Stone announced the 2023 spring schedule that features 12 home matches at the LA Tech Tennis Complex. “We are excited for the spring after the momentum we built during the fall season,” said Stone. “We have added several quality opponents to our competitive schedule. We want to keep pushing and testing ourselves. This team has accomplished a lot recently, but there is still a lot ahead of us and I am excited to see our players rise to the challenge.”
Tech’s LaBerteaux earns academic honor
Courtesy of Louisiana Tech Athletics Communications. Louisiana Tech senior Jacquelin LaBerteaux was named to the 2022 Conference USA All-Academic team, announced by the league office Wednesday. LaBerteaux, a native of Carencro, La., posted a 3.98 GPA this season majoring in Chemistry with a minor in Biology. She is one of...
Remembering Lunsford Edward Warner
Lunsford Edward Warner, 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born on June 12, 1944 in Columbia, LA to James Reginald Warner and Ruby Mae Chapman Warner. Lunsford is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Mary Ann Warner; and sister, Jean...
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
Remembering David Eugene Jackson
Visitation for Mr. David Eugene Jackson, age 50 of Dubach, LA will be held at 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston, LA. David was born July 7, 1972 to Teresa and Clifton Jackson in Homer, LA, and he took his last breath November 28, 2022 in Ruston at Northern Louisiana Medical Center. He lived in Dubach with his mother Teresa Flowers. David loved watching the New Orleans Saints football games. When the games were on, his room was to be quiet with no distractions.
Remembering Shirley Ann Nicholson Cupid
Visitation for Shirley Ann Nicholson Cupid, age 85, of Ruston, Louisiana, will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at Kilpatrick’s Funeral Home in Ruston. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Douglas Cemetery with Bro. Paul Watts officiating. Ann...
Students recognized by Rotary Club
Rewarding hard work and academic success is important to the Rotary Club, and five students from area high schools were recognized for their determination and dedication. Each month from September through April, the Rotary Club honors Students of the Month from parish high schools. In May, three of those students will each receive a $1,500 scholarship.
Wanted man arrested on warrants
A Downsville man was arrested last week after narcotics officers spotted him in front of a Ruston tavern. Terrel V. Andrews, 31, was spotted by members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday night. The team held several warrants for Andrews for distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.
Small Business Saturday didn’t end Saturday
The turkey has been eaten, the sweatpants have been worn, and the Christmas tree is up. Now it’s time for the important question: What are you buying for Christmas?. We had Small Business Saturday this past weekend, but just because we had a special day of shopping small doesn’t mean that viable local options aren’t available throughout the holiday season.
LPPJ votes to stay the course with ongoing ‘Health Hub’ plans
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury moved to continue forward with plans already in place to construct a “Health Hub” while also setting dates for 2023 LPPJ meetings during roll call voting during a special meeting held Tuesday night in the LPPJ Room at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse. A...
Ruston man booked for drugs, outstanding warrants
Ruston Police arrested a local man Sunday night after suspected ecstasy tablets were found during a traffic stop. An officer stopped a Chevrolet Impala on West California Avenue for traveling 49 mph in a 35 mph zone about 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver provided the vehicle registration and stated that was all he had and that the vehicle did not belong to him. He requested a citation and be allowed to leave.
Woman arrested after blocking highway
Ruston Police arrested a Dubach woman on Thanksgiving after she was found standing in the roadway blocking traffic. Police received reports a woman was walking in the roadway on S. Farmerville St. and dodging traffic intentionally causing obstruction to motorists. Later, a witness saw similar behavior on E. Georgia Avenue (U.S. 80).
Toys for Tots seeks applicants, donations
Toys for Tots, a 75-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Currently, Toys for Tots is seeking donations and applicants to receive the gifts.
Drug prompt Thanksgiving Day arrests
Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on multiple drug-related charges on Thanksgiving while investigating a hit-and-run crash. Deputies went to a Eubanks Road residence Thanksgiving morning to attempt to locate an individual who had left the scene of an accident being investigated by Louisiana State Police. Danny W....
