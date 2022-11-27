Read full article on original website
On The Money — House quashes rail strike threat
The House voted to block a national rail shutdown and provide rail workers with paid sick leave. We’ll also look at Powell’s newest remarks on rate hikes, who’s getting Trump’s tax returns and another round of record corporate profits. But first, learn more about Pelosi’s newly...
Biden urges Congress to act to avert potential rail strike
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Congress needed to act to avert a potential rail strike amid a railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel and strand rail travelers. Asked if he was confident a rail strike can be...
U.S. calls for the release of Cambodian labor activist
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned by Cambodia’s arrest of union leader Chhim Sithar and called for her release and that of other detained trade unionists. The State Department said Sithar, whose union has been in a year-long dispute with the...
U.S. deeply concerned about Whelan, American jailed in Russia -White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is “deeply concerned” about detained American Paul Whelan in Russia, and has not been able to get information from Moscow on his whereabouts or condition, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. Kirby addressed the issue after Whelan’s...
U.S. seeks to appoint manager of water supply in Jackson, Mississippi
(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has reached an agreement with the state of Mississippi and the city of Jackson to appoint an interim third-party manager to stabilize the city’s drinking water supply after a catastrophic failure over the summer. The Justice Department also a filed a complaint...
Indiana prosecutor seeks to punish doctor in 10-year-old’s abortion case
(Reuters) – Indiana’s attorney general on Wednesday asked the state’s medical board to discipline an Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio in a case that became a flashpoint in the debate over access to the procedure. Indiana Attorney General Todd...
