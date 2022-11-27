ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

On The Money — House quashes rail strike threat

The House voted to block a national rail shutdown and provide rail workers with paid sick leave. We’ll also look at Powell’s newest remarks on rate hikes, who’s getting Trump’s tax returns and another round of record corporate profits. But first, learn more about Pelosi’s newly...
104.1 WIKY

Biden urges Congress to act to avert potential rail strike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Congress needed to act to avert a potential rail strike amid a railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel and strand rail travelers. Asked if he was confident a rail strike can be...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

U.S. calls for the release of Cambodian labor activist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned by Cambodia’s arrest of union leader Chhim Sithar and called for her release and that of other detained trade unionists. The State Department said Sithar, whose union has been in a year-long dispute with the...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

U.S. seeks to appoint manager of water supply in Jackson, Mississippi

(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has reached an agreement with the state of Mississippi and the city of Jackson to appoint an interim third-party manager to stabilize the city’s drinking water supply after a catastrophic failure over the summer. The Justice Department also a filed a complaint...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy