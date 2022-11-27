ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Dozens of area teachers receive grants from Breakfast Optimist Club

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
LAFAYETTE, Ind. − A total of 28 Greater Lafayette teachers were awarded the 2022 Lafayette Breakfast Optimist Club Teacher Grant, totaling more than $21,000 in award money.

These grants go towards teachers' classroom materials that will be used for years to come. The grants are decided based on the teachers' grant projects that they work on. The outcomes of their projects will be shared at the Optimist Club's meetings in June and July.

The 2022 grant winners are as follows:

  • Rebecca Combs, Battleground Middle School
  • Hannah Dunbar, Burnett Creek
  • Jen Tilley, Cole Elementary
  • Brandy Cain, Dayton Elementary
  • Anna McCoy, Valerie Sperry, Amanda Leveque, Jessica Dalton and Kaylie Carnahan, Earhart Elementary
  • Steven Elwood and Christina Schmidt, East Tipp Middle School
  • Jessica Reseigh, Edgelea/Murdock Elementaries
  • Amanda Beck and Kyle Holderfield, Harrison High School
  • Josh White, Susan Gran, and Jill Rubacha, Jefferson High School
  • Julie Grubb and Rachael McGlothlin, Miami Elementary
  • Adam Cross, Miller Elementary
  • Christine Wise, Mintonye Elementary
  • Kirstin Chesterman and Karmen Schoch, Wea Ridge Elementary
  • Lisa Merryman, Joanne Sprunger, Andrea Lawson, Lindsey Lowrey, and Kristina Arbic, Woodland Elementary
  • Allison Spencer, Wyandotte Elementary

"Funds for the teacher grant comes from the annual Fat Tuesday Dinner and Fundraiser held on Mardi Gras each year," a release from the Optimist Club says. "The event, for which Rohrman Subaru has been the King of Mardi Gras sponsor for the past several years,  features live Dixieland Jazz with Al Jones and the Riverboat Ramblers, a Mardi Gras costume contest, an authentic Cajun dinner, games, and a silent auction.

"Mayor Tony Roswarski will be the guest emcee for this year’s celebration, which will take place on Feb. 21."

