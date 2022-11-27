ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekly events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Small Business Saturday didn’t end Saturday

The turkey has been eaten, the sweatpants have been worn, and the Christmas tree is up. Now it’s time for the important question: What are you buying for Christmas?. We had Small Business Saturday this past weekend, but just because we had a special day of shopping small doesn’t mean that viable local options aren’t available throughout the holiday season.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston’s hoopers take home pair of wins over Bossier

It was a sweep for both varsity teams Tuesday night at home against Bossier in both the boys and the girls games; first, the girls took care of the Lady Bearkats by a final score of 63-12, while the boys won theirs in a closer contest 49-32. “I’m really happy...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Lunsford Edward Warner

Lunsford Edward Warner, 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born on June 12, 1944 in Columbia, LA to James Reginald Warner and Ruby Mae Chapman Warner. Lunsford is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Mary Ann Warner; and sister, Jean...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Shirley Ann Nicholson Cupid

Visitation for Shirley Ann Nicholson Cupid, age 85, of Ruston, Louisiana, will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at Kilpatrick’s Funeral Home in Ruston. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Douglas Cemetery with Bro. Paul Watts officiating. Ann...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Street closure in downtown Ruston

Beginning Monday, November 28, East Alabama Ave. and the eastbound lane of W. Alabama Ave between N. Trenton St. and N. Vienna St. will be closed to all through traffic until further notice. These closures are necessary for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering David Eugene Jackson

Visitation for Mr. David Eugene Jackson, age 50 of Dubach, LA will be held at 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston, LA. David was born July 7, 1972 to Teresa and Clifton Jackson in Homer, LA, and he took his last breath November 28, 2022 in Ruston at Northern Louisiana Medical Center. He lived in Dubach with his mother Teresa Flowers. David loved watching the New Orleans Saints football games. When the games were on, his room was to be quiet with no distractions.
DUBACH, LA
cenlanow.com

Tornado Warning issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a Tornado Warning was issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss. Meteorologists Walker Snowden and Alex Noel are providing the ArkLaMiss with live updates. Be sure to tune in to our live stream above and/or on our Facebook Page.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LA Tech student-athletes boast impressive fall quarter

Louisiana Tech student-athletes started off the 2022-23 academic year with a bang as they put together the second-best term grade point average on record. It was the best term GPA on record for the fall quarter while six programs – baseball (3.58), golf (3.48), women’s basketball (3.35), men’s track and field (3.05), women’s track and field (3.32), and softball (3.58) – enjoyed their highest fall GPA dating back to 2015.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston’s Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield helped lead the Bearcats to a quarterfinal win over Denham Springs. In two playoff games, Fields has rushed for 368 yards and nine touchdowns. Mayfield racked up eight tackles and two sacks. The dynamic duo continues the chase for Ruston’s first state title since 1990 as Aaron’s Aces.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Toys for Tots seeks applicants, donations

Toys for Tots, a 75-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Currently, Toys for Tots is seeking donations and applicants to receive the gifts.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tech’s LaBerteaux earns academic honor

Courtesy of Louisiana Tech Athletics Communications. Louisiana Tech senior Jacquelin LaBerteaux was named to the 2022 Conference USA All-Academic team, announced by the league office Wednesday. LaBerteaux, a native of Carencro, La., posted a 3.98 GPA this season majoring in Chemistry with a minor in Biology. She is one of...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding

Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Creek falls late to Claiborne Christian

After almost sleep walking through the first two quarters, Cedar Creek turned up the defensive intensity in the second half before falling late in a 53-49 loss at Claiborne Christian Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars were a step slow in the first two quarters and found themselves trailing by as...
WEST MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy