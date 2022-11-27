Visitation for Mr. David Eugene Jackson, age 50 of Dubach, LA will be held at 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston, LA. David was born July 7, 1972 to Teresa and Clifton Jackson in Homer, LA, and he took his last breath November 28, 2022 in Ruston at Northern Louisiana Medical Center. He lived in Dubach with his mother Teresa Flowers. David loved watching the New Orleans Saints football games. When the games were on, his room was to be quiet with no distractions.

DUBACH, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO