Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
NBC 10 News Today: Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first location in Monroe today, November 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Mitch in the Morning gave details on the opening of Checkers, happening today in Monroe, La. For more details, watch the clip above.
Lincoln Parish Park drive-thru lights to open December 1 in collaboration with Centric Federal Credit Union
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, Lincoln Parish Park will be displaying drive-thru lights in collaboration with Centric Federal Credit Union. Admission to the park will be $10 per car and $20 per bus. Lights will be available for viewing from 5:30 PM until 10 PM. The last chance to see the lights […]
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 28. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
Small Business Saturday didn’t end Saturday
The turkey has been eaten, the sweatpants have been worn, and the Christmas tree is up. Now it’s time for the important question: What are you buying for Christmas?. We had Small Business Saturday this past weekend, but just because we had a special day of shopping small doesn’t mean that viable local options aren’t available throughout the holiday season.
Ruston’s hoopers take home pair of wins over Bossier
It was a sweep for both varsity teams Tuesday night at home against Bossier in both the boys and the girls games; first, the girls took care of the Lady Bearkats by a final score of 63-12, while the boys won theirs in a closer contest 49-32. “I’m really happy...
Remembering Lunsford Edward Warner
Lunsford Edward Warner, 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born on June 12, 1944 in Columbia, LA to James Reginald Warner and Ruby Mae Chapman Warner. Lunsford is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Mary Ann Warner; and sister, Jean...
Remembering Shirley Ann Nicholson Cupid
Visitation for Shirley Ann Nicholson Cupid, age 85, of Ruston, Louisiana, will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at Kilpatrick’s Funeral Home in Ruston. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Douglas Cemetery with Bro. Paul Watts officiating. Ann...
Street closure in downtown Ruston
Beginning Monday, November 28, East Alabama Ave. and the eastbound lane of W. Alabama Ave between N. Trenton St. and N. Vienna St. will be closed to all through traffic until further notice. These closures are necessary for the Downtown Revitalization Project. The City of Ruston regrets any inconvenience this...
Street Closures announces the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe announces street closures for the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade, which will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the downtown areas of West Monroe and Monroe. The parade’s theme this year is “Christmas Past and Present” and the parade will begin […]
Remembering David Eugene Jackson
Visitation for Mr. David Eugene Jackson, age 50 of Dubach, LA will be held at 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston, LA. David was born July 7, 1972 to Teresa and Clifton Jackson in Homer, LA, and he took his last breath November 28, 2022 in Ruston at Northern Louisiana Medical Center. He lived in Dubach with his mother Teresa Flowers. David loved watching the New Orleans Saints football games. When the games were on, his room was to be quiet with no distractions.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Christmas is truly a magical time of the year. So when I saw a listing of the best Christmas towns in Louisiana on Only in Louisiana I decided to look into it and see if they were right. We narrowed them down to the best 7 towns where you can...
Tornado Warning issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a Tornado Warning was issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss. Meteorologists Walker Snowden and Alex Noel are providing the ArkLaMiss with live updates. Be sure to tune in to our live stream above and/or on our Facebook Page.
LA Tech student-athletes boast impressive fall quarter
Louisiana Tech student-athletes started off the 2022-23 academic year with a bang as they put together the second-best term grade point average on record. It was the best term GPA on record for the fall quarter while six programs – baseball (3.58), golf (3.48), women’s basketball (3.35), men’s track and field (3.05), women’s track and field (3.32), and softball (3.58) – enjoyed their highest fall GPA dating back to 2015.
Aaron’s Aces: Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston’s Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield helped lead the Bearcats to a quarterfinal win over Denham Springs. In two playoff games, Fields has rushed for 368 yards and nine touchdowns. Mayfield racked up eight tackles and two sacks. The dynamic duo continues the chase for Ruston’s first state title since 1990 as Aaron’s Aces.
Tickets on sale for SWAC title game matchup between Southern and Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tickets are on sale now for the SWAC championship game this Saturday between Southern University and Jackson State. Southern claimed the SWAC west title after winning Saturday’s Bayou Classic against Grambling State University. The SWAC championship game is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at...
Toys for Tots seeks applicants, donations
Toys for Tots, a 75-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the nation through the gift of a new toy or book. Currently, Toys for Tots is seeking donations and applicants to receive the gifts.
Tech’s LaBerteaux earns academic honor
Courtesy of Louisiana Tech Athletics Communications. Louisiana Tech senior Jacquelin LaBerteaux was named to the 2022 Conference USA All-Academic team, announced by the league office Wednesday. LaBerteaux, a native of Carencro, La., posted a 3.98 GPA this season majoring in Chemistry with a minor in Biology. She is one of...
Louisiana Tech MALT Center receives Topic 2 funding
Louisiana Tech University’s MALT Industrial Assessment Center recently received $400,000 in funding to expand its work on identifying energy, productivity, and sustainability opportunity enhancements for manufacturers in the region through assessing commercial buildings. The region the Center services includes parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas (MALT). Students are...
Creek falls late to Claiborne Christian
After almost sleep walking through the first two quarters, Cedar Creek turned up the defensive intensity in the second half before falling late in a 53-49 loss at Claiborne Christian Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars were a step slow in the first two quarters and found themselves trailing by as...
