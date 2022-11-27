Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Syracuse women have No. 1 player on Inside Lacrosse Top 50; 1 men’s player makes list
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team has the No. 1 player on Inside Lacrosse’s Top 50 players for 2023 list, while the men’s team has just one player represented. Graduate student attack Meaghan Tyrrell took the top spot on the women’s list.
Joe Girard’s mystifying struggles amplify Syracuse basketball’s lack of perimeter firepower
Champaign, lll. – The perimeter shooting was going to be a likely issue this season. Syracuse graduated three of its top four shooters. It brought a half-dozen young players into the program to restock.
Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse basketball manages a mere 44 points, and Illinois wins big (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Champaign, Ill. — Syracuse came into the State Farm Center after a tough home loss to Bryant. The No. 16 Illini were certain to be a difficult test, particularly on their home court, where students ring the bottom bowl and are very, very loud. Illinois took a 30-23 lead...
Snacks, games and Build-A-Bear: 18 Section III cheerleading coaches share team-building tips
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In a sport where even the slightest flinch or hesitation can bring disastrous results, cheerleaders and coaches look for every edge when it comes to building trust and bonds. Coaches can get creative to ensure that their athletes know they literally have each others’ backs as they...
Syracuse has asked ACC to consider not sending football team to Fenway Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has asked the Atlantic Coast Conference not to be considered for one of its bowl games this postseason, a source told syracuse.com. The Orange will learn its bowl game and opponent on Sunday.
Axe: Illinois is the biggest fish left in the pond for Syracuse basketball before ACC play
Syracuse Orange Men's Basketball 2022-23: Syracuse vs Bryant Syracuse, N.Y. — Did you get all the feelings aboutpoorly timed ejections, childish behavior by the opposing coach and a stunning buzzer-beater from Syracuse basketball’s 73-72 loss to Bryant out of your system?. Good. If you purchase a product or...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on Joe Girard’s shooting slump: ‘No explanation for it’
Syracuse, N.Y. – In Syracuse’s first four games of the season, Joe Girard seemed to be taking quite well to his new role as the Orange’s shooting guard. Following three years spent mostly at the point, Girard was coming off screens and hunting his own shots.
HS roundup: Baldwinsville, West Genesee boys hockey teams will meet in early season championship
The Baldwinsville and West Genesee boys hockey teams each picked up first-round wins in the Ice Breaker Tournament on Tuesday and will now face off with one another. The Bees beat Syracuse on Tuesday for their first game of the season and West Genesse defeated Skaneateles to earn its second win of the winter season.
Back to the Pinstripe Bowl? Syracuse and the Yankees love to embrace one another
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the Fenway Bowl seemingly off the table for Syracuse football, there seems to be an even more obvious landing spot for the Orange this postseason. The Pinstripe Bowl — New York’s only bowl game, for New York’s only bowl-eligible team.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Illinois
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-44 loss at Illinois on Tuesday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the...
Oronde Gadsden II earns All-ACC first-team honors; 8 Syracuse players recognized
Syracuse, N.Y. — Oronde Gadsden II was Syracuse football’s sole representative on the 2022 All-ACC first team, his first appearance on an All-ACC team. Four total Orange players were named to one of the three tiers of All-ACC teams. An additional four received honorable mentions. Gadsden was named...
This 15-year-old Andre Szmyt super fan got his cleats on Senior Night. You may know her as ‘I Miss Eric Dungey’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Caroline Dunn received one of her most prized possessions at the JMA Wireless Dome earlier this month. She was one of the few fans who stuck around close to midnight for Senior Night festivities following the Orange’s ugly 38-3 loss to Florida State.
Former Syracuse assistant Tim Lester has been fired at Western Michigan
Syracuse, N.Y. — Western Michigan has fired football coach Tim Lester after six seasons, the school announced Monday. Lester, a former Syracuse assistant from 2013-15, finished 5-7 this past season, his first losing season since he was hired at his alma mater in 2017. Lester’s dismissal comes within a...
Section III hockey officials, school ADs reach deal that will avoid work stoppage
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III hockey officials agreed to a proposal by athletic directors and coaches on Sunday night that should allow high school games to proceed as scheduled with a full roster of refs. Section III hockey official Vince Christian, his sport’s liaison to the sectional’s overall officials committee,...
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse is middle of the pack. Did it underachieve or finish where it started?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse is 7-5 and awaiting its bowl destination. The Orange finished in a tie for third in the ACC Atlantic Division, though among the nine bowl-eligible teams, the Power Rankings have SU as the eighth-best of the bunch, thanks to a head-to-head win against Louisville on Labor Day weekend.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
Section III boys swimmers poll: Which opposing swimmer do you not want chasing you at the end of a race?
Cicero, N.Y. — Being in the lead at the end of race is great, but if one of the section’s best is on your tail, it could be a tough situation. At syracuse.com’s winter sports media day, we polled boys swimmers and asked which opposing swimmer they’d least like tailing them at the end of a close race. Here are the results.
Syracuse offensive lineman Chris Bleich announces he’ll return for 6th season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will retain one of its starting offensive linemen from this season for the 2023 season. Right guard Chris Bleich announced Monday via Twitter he’ll use a sixth year of eligibility to play for the Orange again next year. It’s unclear if Bleich is...
Girls basketball roundup: Bishop Grimes 7th-grader knocks down clutch free throw vs. Marcellus (80 photos, video)
Bishop Grimes seventh-grader Aaliyah Zachery stepped to the foul line with 4.6 seconds to go in a tie game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
