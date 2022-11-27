ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZHc7_0jOwhowH00

Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.

Pierce played fellow psychiatrist and brother to Frasier, Niles Crane. While Frasier himself originates from Cheers, Niles is an original to the spinoff. Playing the germaphobe Niles is a role Pierce maintained for over ten years, from 1993 to 2004. So, why will fans not see him in the upcoming reboot? Grammer explains this and gives a big update on the production process.

Why won’t David Hyde Pierce be in the ‘Frasier’ reboot?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Szt1k_0jOwhowH00
FRASIER, from left: Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, 1993-2004. ph: Andrew Eccles / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Pierce’s filmography is split three ways by film, television, and theatre. Nothing on TV would quite match his 264 episodes on Frasier, but Pierce kept very busy on numerous programs over the years, and that’s before counting his film presence throughout the ’90s. However, Grammer revealed, “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles.”

In fact, Pierce already has a TV project he’s tied to. He had a main role in Julia, an HBO Max series all about the life of Julia Child; in it, Pierce played her husband Paul Cushing Child in a main role. He’s also set to appear in the horror film The Georgetown Project as Father Conor; the movie has entered the post-production phase. While Grammer envisioned the Frasier reboot as a chance to get as many familiar faces as possible, he says things actually worked out even with this big hiccup.

Adjusting course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4daw19_0jOwhowH00
FRASIER, from left: Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, 1993-2004. ph: Gale M. Adler / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

In some cases, a full reunion would have been impossible anyway; John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father Martin Crane, died in 2018, leaving a big hole in many people’s hearts. But regarding a Frasier reboot without Pierce, Grammer says it worked out and even helped them set the proper course. “In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway,” he explained, “which was a Frasier third act. It’s an entirely new life for him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHm05_0jOwhowH00
Pierce and Grammer / Jeff Katz / ©NBC / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

In the past, Grammer has said that Frasier will become richer than he ever imagined, later specifying that he meant rich in a social sense, with meaningful friendships and love all around him. “We’ll certainly be responsive about the fact that there was a brother and such,” Grammer assures, regarding the absence of other mainstays like Daphne and Roz. They’ve had a lot of time to think about this; after all, Grammer says they’ve “been working on it honestly for about six or seven years.” Now, it’s at the stage where rehearsals start in February 2023. Will you be watching the upcoming Paramount+ reboot?

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
People

The Murder of Kelsey Grammer's 18-Year-Old Sister in 1975 Still Haunts Him: 'It's Always with You'

The Frasier star exclusively tells PEOPLE how he leaned on his faith to cope with the grief of his sister's horrific murder — as well as the tragic loss of several other family members It's been nearly 50 years since Kelsey Grammer's younger sister, Karen Grammer, was brutally murdered when she was just 18 — but for Grammer, 67, the pain over losing her in such a horrific manner is as fresh as ever. "I've been writing a book actually about some of the past, and one sentence comes...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
DoYouRemember?

Barry Livingston From ‘My Three Sons’ Is 68 And Didn’t Score Any Dates From His Biggest Role

One of the key ingredients to CBS’s My Three Sons resided with the three titular kids. While casting for Steven Douglas was important, the child actors had to bring a lot to their respective characters. Actor Barry Livingston was tasked with bringing Ernie Thompson-Douglas to life, which he succeeded at across nine years. But what did this adoptive son get up to after the show ended in ‘72?
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark's Wise Men Unite for Christmas Con: See All the Panels

More than 30 fan favorites will attend the festive annual gathering taking place in Edison, New Jersey, from Dec. 9-11 Good tidings are heading to New Jersey this December, where holiday movie fan favorites will be coming together for Christmas Con. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the packed lineup of panels featuring the stars of Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and more. In between sips of hot cocoa and rows of booths to shop, fans will get to see Mean Girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett back...
EDISON, NJ
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
180K+
Followers
9K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy