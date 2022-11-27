Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo: adidas reveal decision on Bruno Fernandes goal
World Cup ball supplier adidas have provided evidence which reveals whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes scored Portugal's opening goal vs Uruguay.
Bayern Munich confirm decision on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich have made a final decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Gareth Southgate hits back at Wayne Rooney & Alan Shearer advice on Harry Kane
Gareth Southgate has dismissed suggestions from Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer that he should rest Harry Kane against Wales.
Gareth Southgate explains why Marcus Rashford has improved since Euro 2020
Gareth Southgate feels Marcus Rashford is better in Qatar than he was the Euros because he's happier at Man Utd.
Poland 0-2 Argentina: Player ratings La Albiceleste make it through to knockout stages
Man Utd ace Christian Eriksen reveals his football idols
Christian Eriksen has revealed his two idols, which one of them apparently being largely down to Football Manager.
Portugal to 'present evidence' to FIFA that Cristiano Ronaldo scored vs Uruguay
Portugal are set to make a case to FIFA that Bruno Fernandes' first goal in their 2-0 World Cup win against Uruguay should instead be awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Rob Page reveals reason for Gareth Bale half-time substitution
Why was Gareth Bale substituted against England? Wales boss Robert Page has explained it.
Gareth Southgate assesses Phil Foden & Marcus Rashford performances in England win over Wales
Gareth Southgate has had his say on Phil Foden & Marcus Rashford performances in England win over Wales.
Chelsea defender admits Barcelona transfer 'would be nice'
A Chelsea defender has talked up a possible transfer to Barcelona.
World Cup winners & losers: Day 9
The 2022 World Cup reached another progress milestone on day nine of the tournament, with the second round of group fixtures now fully complete. Cameroon, Serbi
South Korea vs Portugal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing South Korea vs Portugal at the World Cup, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
What happens if a World Cup knockout game ends in a draw?
How extra time and penalties will come into play at the 2022 World Cup.
Ben White leaves England World Cup squad due to 'personal reasons'
Luke Shaw opens up on pre-World Cup family bereavement
Luke Shaw has discussed his grandmother passing away on the eve of the World Cup.
Ecuador 1-2 Senegal: Player ratings as Lions of Teranga take La Tri's last 16 spot
Player ratings from Ecuador 1-2 Senegal at the 2022 World Cup.
Croatia vs Belgium - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Croatia's World Cup group game against Belgium, including team news, lineups and prediction
Cameroon predicted lineup vs Brazil - World Cup
Predicting how Cameroon will line up for their decisive Group G encounter against Brazil.
Top scorers of the England national team: Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney & Gary Lineker in rankings
A list of England's top goalscorers of all time, including Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs Aston Villa; return to Old Trafford; Man Utd takeover; Kirsty Hanson
Full Marc Skinner press conference transcript ahead of Man Utd facing Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the WSL.
