Here's Your Horoscope For December 2022
This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
Weekly horoscope for November 27 – December 3: What the stars have in store for every zodiac sign revealed
MAR 21 - APR 20. You’re entering a stable phase of love and life as planets settle in positive positions. But Mars still stirs up some big words that should be used -- to share some big feelings. You alone can decide when the time is right for this....
Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs
This year generally turns out to be very rewarding for all sun signs. The horoscope prediction for 2023 allows you a better idea of what will be served on your platter and how you will respond to it. Let us get into the details in the article below. Aries: 21...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re About to Receive a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
November 27-December 3 Horoscope: When The Going Gets Tough…
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse
Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune. The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
Horoscope for Wednesday, 11/30/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Keep a lid on your insecurities. You'll soon discover that worst-case scenarios were all in your head. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You want to help but know that your advice will fall on deaf ears. You need to let people hash out their differences.
Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why
Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
Horoscopes Nov. 28 through Dec. 4
Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. Mars, the planet of energy and action, has been in retrograde since Oct. 30 and will continue until Jan. 12, 2023. If you are an air sign or have air placements in your chart, you may have noticed there have been delays in productivity and ambition. You may have gone through a period of burnout, but Mars trine Saturn Nov. 28, so you will feel wide awake and self disciplined again. If this hasn’t been enough good news, the new moon Nov. 23 took place in the lucky sign of Sagittarius, favoring new experiences and confidence. Have fun, and continue to shine bright.
Tarotscope December 2022: What do the cards have in store for your star sign this month?
Your December tarotscope, read by expert Tree Carr, combines astrology and tarot cards to help you plan for the month ahead
This Is the Day You'll Be Happiest This Holiday Season Based on Your Sign
Happy holidays! Find out which day will be yours this holiday season:
Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 28, 2022
Mars and Saturn align to test our social skills and advance the interests of those who test well. The secret to people is simple: They want to feel important and will gravitate to getting their need of status and attention met. Figuring out what helps another person feel tended to is the tricky part, though far less tricky under the current air sign trine.
Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships
TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
Signs that are jealous even of their own shadow
HThere are those who say that love and jealousy go hand in hand. Theories aside, the fact is that some signs of uncontrolled jealousy are noticed. See below who are jealous of the Zodiacs, according to an article from the Metro World News portal:. 1st Pisces (February 20 – March...
The Most Romantic Day In December 2022 Is Days Before NYE
And The Most Romantic Day In December 2022 Is... Sensually driven Venus will form a serendipitous sextile to dreamy Neptune, adding a layer of fantasy to the dynamic of your romantic partnerships. And with Venus glimmering through structured Capricorn on this day, relationships are more likely to be long-lasting and built upon a solid foundation.
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong
Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
Leo—Your December Horoscope Says Your Joy Is Infectious & it’s Lighting Up Every Room
You’re in the mood to party and your Leo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to indulge in what makes you happy. The holidays are alive, Sagittarius season is underway and the sun is currently moving through your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. Don’t let anyone harsh your mellow, especially if your joy deserves to spread like wildfire! This month, you’re expressing yourself in newfound ways and reconnecting with what the world adores about you. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 11th house of community on December 1, you may feel frustrated by everyone’s need...
Gemini weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for November 27 – December 4
MAY 22 - JUNE 21. The new forward-facing path of Jupiter is fabulous news for your goals and success sector. And as Neptune also preps to spin direct again this week, you are so on top of where you need to go, and how you can get there. Stick to...
Libra—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Breaking the Rules & Making History in the Process
Your brain is bursting with brilliant and your Libra horoscope for December 2022 wants you to take full advantage of it. Your intelligence is on fire lately, thanks to the fact that the Sagittarius sun has been powering up your third house of communication and informational exchanges. You’re learning not only how to speak your mind with conviction, but ask questions that matter. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your ninth house of big-picture-thinking on December 1, you may find yourself trying to rationalize certain details that contradict your narrative. If you want to believe one thing, but...
