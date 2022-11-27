Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Scot describes 'fight to survive' in Iraqi jail
A Scottish engineer who spent two months in custody in Iraq over an unpaid debt says every day was a "fight to survive". Brian Glendinning arrived home earlier this month after being locked up in an overcrowded prison in Baghdad. The 43-year-old was held over a conviction he was unaware...
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Hulme woman raped after armed man climbs through window
A man who climbed into a woman's flat and threatened her with a knife before raping her is being sought by police. The woman was attacked after the man entered through an unlocked window at the apartment in Hulme, Manchester, at about 05:00 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
BBC
Killer who struck on his 18th birthday detained for life
A teenager who murdered a stranger after a day spent in a pub celebrating his 18th birthday has been detained for life. Brian McKillop, 19, repeatedly kicked and stamped on James Britton as he was heading home in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on 20 October last year. Mr Britton, 51, lost...
BBC
Dog attack: Owner badly bitten by rescue dog wants change in law
A woman whose husband was attacked by their rescue dog has called for a change in the law to force animal charities to disclose if a dog has a history of biting. Mike Maidment's hand was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery. His wife Carol later discovered the dog...
BBC
CCTV footage shows drug-driver hitting motorcyclists
This was the moment a drug-driver seriously injured a couple riding on a motorcycle. Mathew Bell, 49, a former window cleaner for King Charles, has been jailed for 30 months after causing life-changing injuries to Richard and Alison Amner as he overtook a van on a bend. The couple, 58...
BBC
Spanish coastguard finds stowaways on ship rudder
Three stowaways have been found sitting on the rudder of a ship after it completed an 11-day voyage from Nigeria, Spanish authorities say. A photo shared by the coastguard shows the men sitting on the rudder at the oil tanker's stern, their feet less than a metre away from the water.
BBC
Bridgend: Police get extra time to question suspects after babies' bodies found
Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question three people after the bodies of two babies were found. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child. Police were called to a property in Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill,...
BBC
Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August. Two men, aged 67...
BBC
Family left 'broken' by pedestrian death
A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Renfrewshire. Jim Paterson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Brediland Road, Paisley, at about 00:20 on Sunday. Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Wakefield Westgate: Woman dragged into van outside station
A woman was dragged by a man from a railway station into a van in West Yorkshire, police have said. Officers said it happened at Wakefield Westgate at about 16:30 GMT on 24 November, with the vehicle parked outside the station. The woman was then pulled by her hair and...
BBC
Megan Newborough: Killer tells jury why he cut girlfriend's throat
A man has told a jury he cut his girlfriend's throat after he strangled her because he thought people would "be cross" at him. Ross McCullum is accused of murdering Megan Newborough, 23, after inviting her to his home when his parents were out. The 30-year-old has admitted to Ms...
BBC
Frome crash: Student has 'potentially life-changing' injuries
A student remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing" injuries after a coach overturned, police said. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35GMT on Monday. A small number of students from Frome College were injured and taken to hospital. All but one...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Parents asked for transfer before alleged poisoning, jury told
A mother and father asked for their son to be moved to another hospital just hours before he was allegedly poisoned with insulin by nurse Lucy Letby, her murder trial has heard. Ms Letby is accused of attempting to kill the boy, referred to as Child F, at the Countess...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man trampled to death by escaped cow
A man who was trampled to death by an escaped cow was a "loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to so many" his family have said. Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, was seriously injured by the animal which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on 19 November, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
BBC
Rehomed Gateshead wallaby Choppy dies from pneumonia
A wallaby rehomed at a zoo after being on the loose in Gateshead has died. The marsupial, named Choppy by vets after being seen several times in the Chopwell area in October, was taken to Northumberland College Zoo at Kirkley Hall. The zoo has announced he died unexpectedly on Thursday...
BBC
Man charged with attempting to kidnap girl in Salford
A man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a girl at a bus stop. Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car in Monton, Salford, on the evening of 21 November. The suspect, 33, has been remanded in custody...
BBC
Basildon police officer 'elbowed' man's head after traffic stop
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a traffic stop. Prosecutors said Essex Police constable Charlie Thompson struck Zeki Badruddin to the head with his elbow beside the A127 in Basildon on 19 January. The 25-year-old, of Dedham Road, Boxted, was sentenced to 12 weeks...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Coroner apologises for delay to inquest
A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers. West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her "deepest regret" that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been "added to" by delays to the inquest.
Comments / 0