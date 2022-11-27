Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Skiing Through Grief
In April 2019, Whitefish-born Olympic freestyle skier Maggie Voisin saw her physical therapist for a routine visit in Park City, Utah, where she was unexpectedly told to get an MRI scan on her left knee. She didn’t feel any pain. She hadn’t had any noteworthy crashes that season. But she followed her therapist’s advice and went in for a scan the next day.
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
discoveringmontana.com
18 Great Things to Do in Bigfork, Montana (With Tours & Free Activities)
Bigfork attracts many visitors that fall for its lively culture and close proximity to nature. Even though Bigfork is a comparatively small town in Montana it offers an abundance of activities. In this article, we will take a look a the best things to do in Bigfork both indoor and...
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage
Often this year (January, April, and October), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover January through October 2022 (see chart). Polson usually offers the largest, Whitefish usually...
Flathead Beacon
Highway 206 Construction Paused for Winter
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Riverside Contracting have paused construction on MT Highway 206 between Kalispell and Columbia Falls. The construction project, which will add safety improvements to address roadway departure crash concerns, will begin again in the spring and is expected to be completed in 2023. This...
mountainliving.com
A Whitefish, Montana Artist is Inspired by Local Holiday Decor
“I grew up in Whitefish, Montana—camping, fly-fishing—I have a real affinity for those things. Glacier Park is our backyard. My summer jobs were railroading on steel gangs and trail crew in the park. I’ve done some harvesting on the east side of Montana where all the wheat fields are. That’s just part and parcel of growing up here, and it so informs my work now. The common thread is it’s all Montana and it’s all what I know.”
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Commission Denies West Glacier Vision Plan
The Flathead County Commissioners at their Nov. 22 meeting voted 2-1 to deny consideration of adopting the West Glacier Vision Plan as an amendment to the Flathead County Growth Plan. Commissioner Randy Brodehl provided the only voice of dissent. For more than two years, stakeholders in the gateway community of...
NBCMontana
Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers
KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
US Forest Service provides update on Holland Lake Lodge expansion
Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele says Holland Lake Lodge Incorporated and partner POWDR will need to resubmit their proposed expansion plans after inaccuracies were found.
Flathead Beacon
Compassionate Healthcare at The Kalispell Collective
As Dr. James Berry was attending school to become a licensed acupuncturist, he convinced his sick father to try Chinese Medicine to help manage his various illnesses and pain that he suffered after he was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam during the war. His veteran dad was skeptical, but...
Flathead Beacon
Forest Service Turns Back Holland Lake Proposal, For Now
A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Forest Seeks Input on Proposed Riverside Timber Sale
Flathead National Forest officials are seeking public comment on a proposed timber project along the east side of the Hungry Horse Reservoir that would include commercial logging operations on 4,600 acres of parcels spanning the Hungry Horse and Spotted Bear ranger districts. The logging proposal, which includes an additional 4,000...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Economic Development Authority Seeking New Tenant for Gateway West Mall
The Flathead County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is seeking a new tenant for the Gateway West Mall, a large, multi-use space in west Kalispell that the development authority has owned a piece of since 1999. The departure earlier this year of inbound call center Teletech, now called TTEC, left the 63,000-square-foot property vacant.
mtpr.org
What partisan politics on the Public Service Commission could mean for Montana energy
Republican Ann Bukacek of Kalispell won her district’s race for the regulatory board that sets electric utility fees in Montana. She beat Democrat John Repke for the only competitive seat on the Public Service Commission with 56% of votes. Her win keeps the five-member board all-Republican. The last time...
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Char-Koosta News
Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah
RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
CMT
Hank Williams Jr., Zach Bryan, Ryan Bingham and More Set to Headline Under The Big Sky Music, Rodeo and Roundup Festival
It's not even Christmas yet, but music fans are already planning their summer vacation. Tuesday Outriders Presents revealed Hank Williams Jr., Zach Bryan, Ryan Bingham, Nikki Lane and Elle King were among the headliners of the Under The Big Sky Music, Rodeo, and Roundup Festival that is set for July 14th - 16th, 2023, in Whitefish, Montana. The sweeping ranch is flanked by majestic mountains in the heart of cowboy country and offers a rodeo between sets. The event blends various genres, including alternative and outlaw country, folk, bluegrass, Americana, and rock, to create a unique musical experience. In addition to the headliners, the bill includes emerging artists Radio Ranch, Izaak Opatz, War Pony, The Helnore Highwater Band and Jamie Wyma, and Idaho's Colby Acuff and "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes.
