Kalispell, MT

Flathead Beacon

Skiing Through Grief

In April 2019, Whitefish-born Olympic freestyle skier Maggie Voisin saw her physical therapist for a routine visit in Park City, Utah, where she was unexpectedly told to get an MRI scan on her left knee. She didn’t feel any pain. She hadn’t had any noteworthy crashes that season. But she followed her therapist’s advice and went in for a scan the next day.
WHITEFISH, MT
mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

18 Great Things to Do in Bigfork, Montana (With Tours & Free Activities)

Bigfork attracts many visitors that fall for its lively culture and close proximity to nature. Even though Bigfork is a comparatively small town in Montana it offers an abundance of activities. In this article, we will take a look a the best things to do in Bigfork both indoor and...
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage

Often this year (January, April, and October), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover January through October 2022 (see chart). Polson usually offers the largest, Whitefish usually...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Highway 206 Construction Paused for Winter

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Riverside Contracting have paused construction on MT Highway 206 between Kalispell and Columbia Falls. The construction project, which will add safety improvements to address roadway departure crash concerns, will begin again in the spring and is expected to be completed in 2023. This...
KALISPELL, MT
mountainliving.com

A Whitefish, Montana Artist is Inspired by Local Holiday Decor

“I grew up in Whitefish, Montana—camping, fly-fishing—I have a real affinity for those things. Glacier Park is our backyard. My summer jobs were railroading on steel gangs and trail crew in the park. I’ve done some harvesting on the east side of Montana where all the wheat fields are. That’s just part and parcel of growing up here, and it so informs my work now. The common thread is it’s all Montana and it’s all what I know.”
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Commission Denies West Glacier Vision Plan

The Flathead County Commissioners at their Nov. 22 meeting voted 2-1 to deny consideration of adopting the West Glacier Vision Plan as an amendment to the Flathead County Growth Plan. Commissioner Randy Brodehl provided the only voice of dissent. For more than two years, stakeholders in the gateway community of...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers

KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Compassionate Healthcare at The Kalispell Collective

As Dr. James Berry was attending school to become a licensed acupuncturist, he convinced his sick father to try Chinese Medicine to help manage his various illnesses and pain that he suffered after he was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam during the war. His veteran dad was skeptical, but...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Forest Service Turns Back Holland Lake Proposal, For Now

A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
CONDON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Forest Seeks Input on Proposed Riverside Timber Sale

Flathead National Forest officials are seeking public comment on a proposed timber project along the east side of the Hungry Horse Reservoir that would include commercial logging operations on 4,600 acres of parcels spanning the Hungry Horse and Spotted Bear ranger districts. The logging proposal, which includes an additional 4,000...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Char-Koosta News

Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah

RONAN — Zu'Alan Paul-Barry Mahseelah was born November 19, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. Parents are Thomas Mahseelah and LaShaya Assiniboine of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Michael Ann Mahseelah and Keith Baylor of St. Ignatius. Maternal grandparents...
POLSON, MT
CMT

Hank Williams Jr., Zach Bryan, Ryan Bingham and More Set to Headline Under The Big Sky Music, Rodeo and Roundup Festival

It's not even Christmas yet, but music fans are already planning their summer vacation. Tuesday Outriders Presents revealed Hank Williams Jr., Zach Bryan, Ryan Bingham, Nikki Lane and Elle King were among the headliners of the Under The Big Sky Music, Rodeo, and Roundup Festival that is set for July 14th - 16th, 2023, in Whitefish, Montana. The sweeping ranch is flanked by majestic mountains in the heart of cowboy country and offers a rodeo between sets. The event blends various genres, including alternative and outlaw country, folk, bluegrass, Americana, and rock, to create a unique musical experience. In addition to the headliners, the bill includes emerging artists Radio Ranch, Izaak Opatz, War Pony, The Helnore Highwater Band and Jamie Wyma, and Idaho's Colby Acuff and "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes.
WHITEFISH, MT

