Twenty-five sleek, modernized public toilets — or “amenipods” — are slated to roll out on the streets of San Francisco as part of a new 20-year contract with the city, the two companies behind them announced. Funded by Paris-based “street furniture” company JCDecaux and designed by architecture firm SmithGroup, they’ve been lauded as futuristic and state-of-the-art by local news outlets. The first one was installed last week at Embarcadero Plaza. SFGATE's Ariana Bindman had to see the Parisian bathroom for herself: "My immediate thought was, 'This is nicer than most bathrooms in people’s houses, including my own,'" writes Bindman. "But there was just one problem: Everything inside was soaking wet."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO