ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-30-22 San Francisco's new self-cleaning public toilets worry me

Twenty-five sleek, modernized public toilets — or “amenipods” — are slated to roll out on the streets of San Francisco as part of a new 20-year contract with the city, the two companies behind them announced. Funded by Paris-based “street furniture” company JCDecaux and designed by architecture firm SmithGroup, they’ve been lauded as futuristic and state-of-the-art by local news outlets. The first one was installed last week at Embarcadero Plaza. SFGATE's Ariana Bindman had to see the Parisian bathroom for herself: "My immediate thought was, 'This is nicer than most bathrooms in people’s houses, including my own,'" writes Bindman. "But there was just one problem: Everything inside was soaking wet."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

The bleak present and possible future of San Francisco's downtown

As the nation continues to emerge from COVID-related shutdowns and public health mandates, many cities are seeking a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. So far, that's not working out for San Francisco’s downtown. The armies of workers that once rode public transportation and filled up downtown streets and high-rise offices...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
addictedtovacation.com

How To Have Fun After Dark In San Francisco

San Francisco is a city that’s known for its nightlife. Tourists and foreigners alike can find plenty of things to do in San Francisco at night. There are endless options for people to have a fun time, especially at dusk. Whether you prefer a lively atmosphere or a peaceful one, San Francisco has it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Oakland Plans to Return 5 Acres to East Bay Ohlone

Oakland is on the verge of returning 5 acres of Joaquin Miller Park to the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust and the Confederated Villages of Lisjan. This would be the first time a Bay Area city has returned land to Native American tribes. Despite no significant opposition to this plan,...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Forget Fido, This Is San Francisco’s Most Popular Dog Name

Naming a dog can be a difficult task—especially for the dedicated pooch parents of San Francisco, a city that has more dog owners than parents of actual humans. Though SF has a reputation for being an unusually canine-obsessed city, its owners might not be as creative as they are enthusiastic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

Her Tiny Community Retirement After Bay Area Career

Gael lived and worked in San Francisco for years, but the high cost of living made it impossible for her to retire there. So instead, she purchased a tiny home and secured a spot at Tiny Tranquility in Oregon. Her beautiful home is filled with her artwork – pencil drawings...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy