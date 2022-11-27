Read full article on original website
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
Discover Berkeley's eclectic and internationally diverse cuisine
From funky brunch spots to great Burmese to the mother of all farm-to-table dining.
The Daily 11-30-22 San Francisco's new self-cleaning public toilets worry me
Twenty-five sleek, modernized public toilets — or “amenipods” — are slated to roll out on the streets of San Francisco as part of a new 20-year contract with the city, the two companies behind them announced. Funded by Paris-based “street furniture” company JCDecaux and designed by architecture firm SmithGroup, they’ve been lauded as futuristic and state-of-the-art by local news outlets. The first one was installed last week at Embarcadero Plaza. SFGATE's Ariana Bindman had to see the Parisian bathroom for herself: "My immediate thought was, 'This is nicer than most bathrooms in people’s houses, including my own,'" writes Bindman. "But there was just one problem: Everything inside was soaking wet."
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
San Francisco's self-cleaning public toilets make me scared for the future
"Mysterious vacuum sounds and clanging noises emanated from behind its curved closed doors."
The Container Store near Union Square plans to close
It's another blow to downtown San Francisco.
A virtual Yosemite experience just arrived in San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square. Is it worth it?
"For 15 minutes, I was subjected to one of the saddest cinematic experiences of my life."
Fire destroys historic Bay Area Victorian farmhouse built in 1868
A fire tore through a two-story historic home on Tuesday evening, officials said.
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
kalw.org
The bleak present and possible future of San Francisco's downtown
As the nation continues to emerge from COVID-related shutdowns and public health mandates, many cities are seeking a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. So far, that's not working out for San Francisco’s downtown. The armies of workers that once rode public transportation and filled up downtown streets and high-rise offices...
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
addictedtovacation.com
How To Have Fun After Dark In San Francisco
San Francisco is a city that’s known for its nightlife. Tourists and foreigners alike can find plenty of things to do in San Francisco at night. There are endless options for people to have a fun time, especially at dusk. Whether you prefer a lively atmosphere or a peaceful one, San Francisco has it all.
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
KQED
Oakland Plans to Return 5 Acres to East Bay Ohlone
Oakland is on the verge of returning 5 acres of Joaquin Miller Park to the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust and the Confederated Villages of Lisjan. This would be the first time a Bay Area city has returned land to Native American tribes. Despite no significant opposition to this plan,...
sfstandard.com
Forget Fido, This Is San Francisco’s Most Popular Dog Name
Naming a dog can be a difficult task—especially for the dedicated pooch parents of San Francisco, a city that has more dog owners than parents of actual humans. Though SF has a reputation for being an unusually canine-obsessed city, its owners might not be as creative as they are enthusiastic.
NBC Bay Area
Residents Try to Make it in the Bay by Downsizing, Opting for Smaller Condos
There’s another hurdle for those trying to make it in the Bay long term. More people who find they’re priced out of buying a house in Silicon Valley are now downsizing, opting for a smaller condo instead. That’s not saying that condos are cheap, especially those in South...
tinyhousetalk.com
Her Tiny Community Retirement After Bay Area Career
Gael lived and worked in San Francisco for years, but the high cost of living made it impossible for her to retire there. So instead, she purchased a tiny home and secured a spot at Tiny Tranquility in Oregon. Her beautiful home is filled with her artwork – pencil drawings...
Paradise Post
Storm to bring widespread rain to Bay Area on Thursday, up to 3 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada
Boosting what has been a mediocre start so far to the winter season, a storm from the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring widespread rain to the Bay Area on Thursday and blanket the Sierra Nevada with up to 3 feet of new snow. “This is a pretty good event....
SFGate
