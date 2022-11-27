ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy traffic on Sunday due to holiday celebrations ending

By Duncan MacLean, Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The long-holiday weekend wrapped up Sunday, bringing scores of holiday travelers back to the sky, roads, and trains. With the volume of travelers nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, 90% of those travelers Sunday were in a car.

Follow these tips to prevent holiday accidents

Despite those large numbers, 22News spoke to some drivers Sunday at the Ludlow Service Plaza on I90, who reported smooth sailing.

Kimberly Koness from Rhode Island said her travels were easier then expected. “We’re heading back to East Greenwich Rhode Island. We always travel to Buffalo every year. I was actually expecting it to be pretty bad but Tuesday night was not bad at all. So far so good. I don’t want to jinx it we have an hour and a half to go still but it’s not been too bad.”

AAA estimates some 50 million people traveled at least 50 miles Thanksgiving weekend. Steve Wayman from New Jersey said the post holiday drive is all about strategy.

“Our plan is to avoid the hot spots in Hartford. We enjoy driving through the Berkshires and driving down through New York, and if we have to we can avoid the traffic in New Jersey by taking back roads, said Wayman.

For the Sunday of the post-Thanksgiving weekend AAA said the best time to travel was early morning or late at night. The worst time was between 4pm and 8pm.

