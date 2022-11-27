ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount

By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
FanSided

Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig

A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Chicago Tribune

José Abreu says Chicago White Sox made him a ‘really good offer’ as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praises his legacy

Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf thanked José Abreu and praised the former first baseman’s legacy with the team. The 2020 American League Most Valuable Player signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros Monday after spending his first nine seasons with the Sox. “José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats,” Reinsdorf said in a statement ...
FanSided

Jeff Passan reports Yankees made record-setting offer to Aaron Judge

After the New York Yankees saw their preseason efforts rejected when Aaron Judge tossed away a seven-year, $213.5 million deal (with a 2022 arbitration salary attached), they must’ve known they were going to have to approach the Mike Trout-held record for position player AAV in order to retain him after the season.
atozsports.com

Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets

Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
FanSided

After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes

At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
atozsports.com

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is already uneasy before playing the Bears

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saw his defense carved up by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday night and it immediately made him think about playing against Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields next weekend. Hurts rushed for 157 yards against the Packers. The Eagles rushed for 363...
FanSided

