The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
lastwordonsports.com
Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount
By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig
A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
José Abreu says Chicago White Sox made him a ‘really good offer’ as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praises his legacy
Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf thanked José Abreu and praised the former first baseman’s legacy with the team. The 2020 American League Most Valuable Player signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros Monday after spending his first nine seasons with the Sox. “José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats,” Reinsdorf said in a statement ...
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
Jeff Passan reports Yankees made record-setting offer to Aaron Judge
After the New York Yankees saw their preseason efforts rejected when Aaron Judge tossed away a seven-year, $213.5 million deal (with a 2022 arbitration salary attached), they must’ve known they were going to have to approach the Mike Trout-held record for position player AAV in order to retain him after the season.
atozsports.com
Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets
Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
Joey Porter Jr. declares for NFL Draft, will not play in Bowl Game
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. announced on Twitter that he has declared for the NFL Draft and will forego the Nittany Lions Bowl Game. Porter has been a lockdown defensive back this season and has 27 tackles and 11 pass break ups in 10 games played. Porter missed two […]
The Athletic posits intriguing Yankees-Giants salary-swapping trade
If the San Francisco Giants don’t steal Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees, perhaps they might be interested in two lesser players from the roster. After all, San Fran will need all the help it can get while shedding some onerous salaries of their own. Ever since joining...
Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies fans will love this Trea Turner report
It may be the days before the MLB Winter Meetings begin, but one report will have Philadelphia Phillies fans feeling much better about their team’s chances of landing free agent shortstop Trea Turner, perhaps sooner than later. Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies have “good chance” to sign Trea Turner.
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
Marine veteran chugs beer from prosthetic leg at Lakers game
Annika Nadine Hutsler may have been attending her first basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, but she made sure to get off on the right foot.
2023 WNBA season tips May 19. Here are the top matchups in expanded schedule
The expanded 40-game WNBA season will tip off its 2023 schedule with four games slated for Friday, May 19, and all teams in action over opening weekend, the league announced on Wednesday. The highlights include a meeting between the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm in their first season since 2001 without retired point guard Sue Bird.
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
Jerry Reinsdorf on Jose Abreu not wearing a White Sox uniform for entire career: 'Hope is not always translated into reality'
In the aftermath of slugger Jose Abreu signing with the Astros, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf on Tuesday thanked Abreu for what he meant to his organization for the past nine seasons.
atozsports.com
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is already uneasy before playing the Bears
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saw his defense carved up by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday night and it immediately made him think about playing against Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields next weekend. Hurts rushed for 157 yards against the Packers. The Eagles rushed for 363...
