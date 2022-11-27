Read full article on original website
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
Lane Kiffin's Welcome Message For Hugh Freeze Going Viral
It's been a few years, but Hugh Freeze has returned to the SEC as the new head coach of the Auburn Tigers. The man who replaced him at his old stomping grounds has a message for him. Freeze previously served as head coach at Ole Miss before his departure in...
College football playoff starting quarterback enters transfer portal
Last season, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara led the team to their first win against the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade as well as the program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. But this season, he was benched in favor of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, so it appears that McNamara is looking to move on elsewhere.
Hugh Freeze's Auburn Contract Reportedly Included Bizarre Clause
Auburn ended its coaching search on Monday afternoon when it hired Hugh Freeze. Freeze will come over from Liberty after he coached that program for the last four seasons. In those four seasons, he went 34-15 and led the program to a bowl each time. While he's set to be...
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Clowney Announces Departure
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig
A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
Peyton Woodyard, St. John Bosco 5-star safety, trims list to 7, sets commitment date
St. John Bosco (California) junior Peyton Woodyard has had a huge week. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound delivered a crucial endzone pass break-up to help St. John Bosco beat Mater Dei 24-22 in the CIF Division I Southern Section championship. On Sunday, he took a step forward in his recruitment. The ...
Look: Hugh Freeze's Message For Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Auburn officially introduced Hugh Freeze as its new head coach this Tuesday. During the introductory press conference, Freeze said he has tremendous respect for Alabama head coach Nick Saban. However, their friendship won't prevent him from embracing the Alabama-Auburn rivalry. "I have great respect for Nick," Freeze said. "He and...
Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator
The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
College Football World Is Shocked By Paul Finebaum's Admission
There has been no bigger Jim Harbaugh hater over the years than Paul Finebaum. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has said repeatedly that Harbaugh is one of the most overrated coaches in the sport, rarely backing up his big talk with big performance on the field. But that's changing...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia Tech's Coaching Hire
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are targeting interim leader Brent Key as the program's next head coach. The details of his contract are expected to be ironed out within the next 24 hours, per college football insider Pete Thamel. Georgia Tech fired former head coach Geoff Collins after a 1-3...
College football world blasts stunning coach firing
With the 2022 college football regular season officially coming to a close on Saturday, there will be plenty of coaching moves taking place across the country with coaches getting fired, coaches leaving for other jobs, and programs hiring new coaches. And on Monday, the UNLV Rebels announced a big move regarding head coach Marcus Arroyo.
Full Bowl Projections Ahead of Conference Championships
Here’s where things stand for the Playoff, the rest of the New Year’s Six and more.
College Football World Is Furious With ESPN Tonight
It's safe to say the college football world is not happy with ESPN on Sunday night. ESPN released its updated College Football Playoff projections on Sunday evening. Ohio State, despite getting blown out by Michigan at home on Saturday, still has the third-best odds to reach the College Football Playoff.
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game
As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
