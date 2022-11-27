ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

College football playoff starting quarterback enters transfer portal

Last season, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara led the team to their first win against the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade as well as the program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. But this season, he was benched in favor of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, so it appears that McNamara is looking to move on elsewhere.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
FanSided

Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig

A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Hugh Freeze's Message For Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Auburn officially introduced Hugh Freeze as its new head coach this Tuesday. During the introductory press conference, Freeze said he has tremendous respect for Alabama head coach Nick Saban. However, their friendship won't prevent him from embracing the Alabama-Auburn rivalry. "I have great respect for Nick," Freeze said. "He and...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator

The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Tech's Coaching Hire

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are targeting interim leader Brent Key as the program's next head coach. The details of his contract are expected to be ironed out within the next 24 hours, per college football insider Pete Thamel. Georgia Tech fired former head coach Geoff Collins after a 1-3...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts stunning coach firing

With the 2022 college football regular season officially coming to a close on Saturday, there will be plenty of coaching moves taking place across the country with coaches getting fired, coaches leaving for other jobs, and programs hiring new coaches. And on Monday, the UNLV Rebels announced a big move regarding head coach Marcus Arroyo.
The Spun

College Football World Is Furious With ESPN Tonight

It's safe to say the college football world is not happy with ESPN on Sunday night. ESPN released its updated College Football Playoff projections on Sunday evening. Ohio State, despite getting blown out by Michigan at home on Saturday, still has the third-best odds to reach the College Football Playoff.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game

As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

