After an impressive slate on Thanksgiving, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers hope to follow with strong performances of their own.

With the return of Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown, the Cardinals are expecting big things from their offense despite losses of Zach Ertz, Rondale Moore and potentially Greg Dortch (who is questionable as of now).

The Chargers possess plenty of their own talent, as both teams are very capable of lighting up the scoreboard despite not doing it as often as anticipated.

The only thing more American than watching football on Thanksgiving is binging football again on the weekend.

If you're looking to make some cash, you've come to the right place. Here's some prop bets to take for this game from across the web:

Five Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Chargers Week 12

Chris Amberley, SportsBettingDime.com

"Normally Murray’s rushing prop would be higher which should signal alarm bells to bettors that are paying attention. While it’s true he’s exceeded this number in four of nine outings, the majority of those contests took place when he was healthy.

"Even when Murray was healthy though, he wasn’t relying on his legs nearly as often as in the past. He’s averaging nearly two rushing attempts less per game than when he was running all over defenses in 2020 (8.3 vs 6.5). The former number one overall pick has had four games with five carries or less, and the matchup isn’t exactly favorable.

"Yes, the Chargers struggle versus RB’s, but not rushing quarterbacks. Only three teams have allowed fewer rushing yards to enemy QB’s and that’s with facing Patrick Mahomes twice, as well as Marcus Mariota."

Pick: Kyler Murray UNDER 30.5 rushing yards

Cletis Cutts, The Huddle

"The Cardinals are a mess and the Chargers are going to do what the Chargers do – treat the NFL like a college game. When L.A. scores, it scores quick. When it fails, less than a minute comes off the clock on a three-and-out and the opposing offense gets another chance in a hurry. In his five games since coming back from suspension, Hopkins has been targeted 12 or more times in four of them.

"Let’s make it five of six. 12 targets equals eight catches and eight catches tops this number."

Pick: DeAndre Hopkins OVER 83.5 receiving yards.

Jason Radowitz, Oddschecker

"Ekeler has seven rushing touchdowns with four receiving touchdowns this season. That's 11 touchdowns through ten games this season.

"Ekeler has scored multiple touchdowns in a couple of games. But he's also averaging more than a touchdown per game this season.

"The Cardinals have allowed 114.9 yards per game on the ground this season. But it's been much worse than the box score lets on. The run defense has not played well this season.

"Ultimately, the defense has allowed close to four touchdowns per game. The secondary hasn't played well, either. Austin Ekeler should find his way into the end zone."

Pick: Austin Ekeler ANYTIME TD Scorer

Bobby Stanley, Pickswise

"Mike Williams is out, but Keenan Allen will suit up in this week’s episode of Chargers WR carousel. The Cardinals have given up a league worst 9 TDs to opposing TEs this season and I’m expecting Everett to have a big day. Everett has been quiet in the TD column since week 4 and this is the perfect opportunity for him to score, luckily the odds are attractive from his recent scoring slump."

Pick: Gerald Everett ANYTIME TD Scorer

Josh Inglis, Covers.com

"The Cardinals also fired their O-line coach and run game coordinator following last week so hopefully, positive changes are in store Sunday in a great matchup vs. a defense that allows over 1.0 rushing TDs per game and currently has five defensive linemen on the injured reserve.

"Conner might not be a sexy runner between the 20s, but inside the 20 is where he makes his living, with 19 rushing touchdowns in just 298 carries over the last two seasons.

"Not many markets are open but a Conner TD is the play here for me, with a player who has a great matchup, opportunity, and production."

Pick: James Conner ANYTIME TD Scorer

