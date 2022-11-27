Read full article on original website
Tree Man
3d ago
His script was paid for. His presence was well sent. wrestling, today is like a soap opera. Every individual has a role to play by, HHHOOOOOOOOO
Angela Marie Sprague
3d ago
lol he shouldn't even be a part of the bloodline lol because they will turn on him Jay don't like him anyway
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role
Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
itrwrestling.com
“I’m Always Paranoid” – Bianca Belair Discusses Why She Wears Clothes Underneath Her Gear
A lot of professional wrestling fans are aware that current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her own ring attire, and at WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she was forced to make some last-minute changes to her gear. Being one of the biggest stars in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
wrestletalk.com
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
ComicBook
WWE Fans Think They've Found The Moment That Caused the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Backstage Heat
Roman Reigns was reportedly angered by a particular spot during the WarGames match at Survivor Series and WWE fans think they've found out what happened. Per Fightful Select, Reigns was furious after the match due to what he believed to be an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens that resulted in an ear injury (possibly a ruptured ear drum). At first, it wasn't obvious which spot caused the incident, but a few fans on Twitter have since uploaded a particular clip where Reigns and KO are trading strikes and one catches "The Tribal Chief" on the side of the head.
Report: Roman Reigns ‘visibly upset’ backstage after WWE Survivor Series spot
Reigns was overheard saying he may have a ruptured ear drum.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases
It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Is Waiting On A Phone Call About WWE Return
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After her return with a marine gimmick, Evans was once again taken off WWE television. She came back recently and also explained how important it is to be ready to go when WWE calls. Evans...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn/Roman Reigns Plans Revealed, William Regal WWE Return Update, Major WWE India Show – News Bulletin – November 28, 2022
Details on the plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns have been revealed, an update on William Regal returning to WWE, news of a major WWE India show, and more. Survivor Series WarGames is in the bag, it’s the start of a new week, so let’s begin with the WrestleTalk.com News Bulletin for Monday November 28, 2022.
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens & The Bloodline Came Face To Face On WWE Raw
Find out what happened when Kevin Owens came face to face with the Bloodline including perhaps official Uce, Sami Zayn. When the Bloodline was in the ring, addressing the crowd regarding their WarGames victory over the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, they were interrupted.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Says Mike Tyson Couldn't Do Basic Referee Move
Many fans will remember WWE WrestleMania XIV in 1998 as the event that truly kicked off the "Stone Cold" era in the company, as well as the infamous "Attitude Era." The main event of the night saw "Stone Cold" Steve Austin face off against "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels for the WWF Championship, with legendary boxer Mike Tyson acting as a "special outside enforcer." At the end of the night, Austin would be crowned the new WWF Champion, and the ascent of the company's biggest star since Hulk Hogan would be in full swing.
