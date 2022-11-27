ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers appear to be out of Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes

The Odell Beckham Jr. free agency tour will begin Thursday. It will not include a trip to Santa Clara to visit the 49ers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday reported Beckham will go on a three-team recruiting trip that will begin with a visit to the New York Giants, followed by the Bills on Friday, and the Cowboys on Monday. Unless there’s an unforeseen change, the 49ers are out of the Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.
Former teammate blasts Kyler Murray; NFL world reacts

The Arizona Cardinals have been a complete mess this season, currently sitting at just 4-8 on the season. There has been plenty of criticism to hand around, but former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson seems to believe a large portion of it should fall on quarterback Kyler Murray. Peterson — now on the Minnesota Vikings — Read more... The post Former teammate blasts Kyler Murray; NFL world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

