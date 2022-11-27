Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Windy and much colder Wednesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We dropped our chance for rain and snow by 10pm last night, now leaving mostly cloudy skies out there for Wednesday. There may be some stray flurries, but nothing that will accumulate. Temps are much colder today with plenty of wind. Gusts are expected to be around 40 miles per hour from the west, generating daytime wind chills in the teens and single digits.
wearegreenbay.com
Tuesday’s Winter Storm brings us mostly rain & wind
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A strong November storm will be impacting the state Tuesday. The heavy snow band will set up in northern and northwest Wisconsin, while our local forecast has highs in the upper 40s which will keep the dominant precipitation type as rain. Outside of that rain chance, it’s cloudy, mild and breezy.
wearegreenbay.com
Rain likely on Tuesday, accumulating snow further west
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s for lows as clouds gradually increase. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Tuesday: A storm system moving through Wisconsin will bring rain to our area...
wearegreenbay.com
Mild for now; rain/snow maker Tuesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Not a bad day Monday as we’ll bring in similar weather to Sunday. Filtered sunshine and a high of 43 degrees. Winds pick up out of the south from 10 to 15 miles per hour. Cloudy and a bit...
wwisradio.com
Western Wisconsin To See Snow, Wind, Freezing Temperatures
Western Wisconsin is bracing for a blast of winter weather. There is a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory in place til 9 p.m. tonight for folks from Eau Claire to the northwestern tip of the state. The worst of the weather will fall between Eau Claire and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Forecasters say those folks will see as much as seven inches of snow. It could be as much as five inches in Eau Claire itself.
Expect up to 8 inches in Twin Cities; another snowstorm next week?
Heavy snow is falling in the Twin Cities and by the time the flakes stop flying the totals in some spots could reach 8 inches, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "I still think we get about 5, 6, 7 inches for most of the Twin Cities," says Sundgaard. "There is going to be a wide range because of variation in moisture content and those ratios. Some of those heavier bursts could produce some of those 6-7-8 inch amounts."
WNMT AM 650
Area Snow Warnings And Advisories
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Several areas in northeastern Minnesota have Winter Weather Advisories posted and most of northwest Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 a-m to midnight on Tuesday. Parts of Douglas County could see 4 to 8 inches while 5 to 11 inches of snow...
Tuesday storm to dump plowable snow in Minnesota
Snow is on track to impact both the morning and afternoon commutes Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but the big question remains where the highest snow totals will fall within a wider area. "Winter is on our doorstep and is likely to impact both commutes tomorrow. Most areas will see...
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?
A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
Wisconsin hunters harvest more deer than in 2021 despite fewer hunters
Hunters killed 203,295 deer according to preliminary numbers from Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources.
wearegreenbay.com
Tornadoes fueled by record highs wrecked homes around South
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay to deliver around 325 Christmas trees to veterans in Colorado
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the holiday season, which means one local business owner is back giving Christmas trees to veterans in appreciation for protecting our country. The Trees for Troops program by North Countree Christmas has been going on for several years, and former owner Paul...
Hunters kill 14% more deer during Wisconsin 9-day gun season
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed substantially more deer during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season this year than in 2021 thanks largely to snow cover, relatively stable weather conditions and a lack of standing corn that deer use to hide, state wildlife officials said Tuesday. The nine-day season wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Hunters had 24 additional hours to register their kills online. The state Department of Natural Resources released data Tuesday that show hunters killed 203,295 deer during the season, up 14.4% from last year. The average percent change in each of the past five years has been a 7.7% increase....
Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close
HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season. While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
WSAW
Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
Comments / 0