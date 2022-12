MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. Jaylen Nowell added 24 points off the bench and D’Angelo Russell had 15 points […]

