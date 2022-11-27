MILLIONAIRE HEDGE FUND MANAGER NICK MUGALLI TROUNCED THE S&P 500 & HIS RIVALS IN 2022 WITH A ASTOUNDING 64.2% RETURN

Read full article on original website
INVESTOR ALERT: Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Olaplex Class Action Lawsuit - OLPX
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Olaplex’s initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021 (the “IPO”) have until January 17, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Olaplex class action lawsuit. Captioned Lilien v. Olaplex Holdings, Inc., No. 22-cv-08395 (C.D. Cal.), the Olaplex class action lawsuit charges Olaplex and certain of its top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (PCPC WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock — ticker symbol PCPC WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A common stock — ticker symbol PCPC — and units — ticker symbol PCPC.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Fund’s estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on November 30, 2022, and for the fiscal year 2022 year-to-date are as follows:. Estimated Allocations for November Monthly Distribution as of October 31, 2022:. Distribution. Net Investment.
BingX Launched an AOS to Expedite Onboarding Worldwide for Traders to Provide Copy Trading
BingX, the world’s leading crypto exchange with unique features of copy trading, has announced its AOS (Advanced Onboard System) and became the first to launch traders Intelligent Review System, which makes it easier and faster for copy traders to get onboard and blend in. BingX is always committed to building up a leading, innovative, and ecological system for copy trading, where talent-oriented and technology-driven is the key to keeping stable and healthy growth with closed loop for all traders.
SmartRent to Present at Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference
SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent”), a recognized enterprise property technology leader designed by and for real estate operators, today announced it will present to institutional investors at the 19th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference (SIC) on December 14-15, 2022 at the InterContinental New York Barclay. Lucas Haldeman,...
Greenwood Raises $45 Million Funding Round Led by Pendulum and Announces Elevate, a New Career and Lifestyle Membership
Platform for Black and Latino Banking Services Broadens its Offering with Elevate Membership focused on Career and Lifestyle Benefits. Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses, today announced it has closed a $45 million investment round led by Pendulum, a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color. With this investment, Pendulum becomes the largest investor in Greenwood on a dollar basis. This investment demonstrates the power of the Black entrepreneurial ecosystem with the round being led by Pendulum and following Greenwood’s recent acquisitions of Black-founded The Gathering Spot and Valence. Other new investors in this round include Cercano Management, Cohen Circle, The George Kaiser Family Foundation, and NextEra Energy. Existing investors Bank of America, Citi Ventures, PNC, Popular, Truist Ventures, TTV Capital, and Wells Fargo also invested in this round.
GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year For Institutional Digital Assets Network and Digital Custody Technology – Pyctor
London - 28 November, 2022 - GMEX Group (‘GMEX’), a leader in digital business and technology solutions for capital markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Development in FinTech of the Year by Crypto AM for its GMEX Pyctor institutional-grade digital assets technology. These coveted awards are judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders. GMEX competed with other finalists including Revolut to win.
CPI Card Group® and Share One Streamline Instant Issuance with Core Integration
CPI’s Card@Once® and Share One’s NewSolutions core processing system will bring credit unions industry-leading instant issuance. CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that Share One, Inc., a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) operating out of Memphis, TN, and leading developer of credit union core processing, has successfully integrated CPI’s Card@Once® solution with its NewSolutions core processing system. With the integration, Share One’s credit union clientele who offer Card@Once instant issuance to their members can instantly issue and print new and replacement EMV® contact and contactless capable payment cards.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Guides For Record-Setting Growth To Continue (OTC: SIRC)
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) investors have reasons to be bullish. The primary one is SIRC expecting to post over $200 million in revenues this fiscal year, an increase likely to fuel further record-setting performance. SIRC is certainly on its way to doing that, posting 1H/2022 revenues of $93 million with operating momentum accelerating into the end of its FY. That makes this roughly $0.14 solar and clean energy company, on a revenues-multiple basis alone, a value proposition ripe for consideration. But SIRC offers more than growing revenues.
InvestorNewsBreaks – Marijuana Company of America Inc. (MCOA) Releases Q3 2022 Financial Report
Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is reporting its financial results and other financial highlights for Q3 along with the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2022. Highlights of the report included total revenues for third quarter reaching $142,394, a decline from the $442,178 reported for Q3 2021, third quarter ended September 30, 2021; Q3 gross profits of $84,194, generating 59.1% in gross margin, compared to a gross profit of $63,687 for the same period in 2021, representing 14.4% in gross margin; and a 34.1% decrease in operating expenses. The company noted that revenues were impacted by setbacks in sales because of Hurricane Ian and the phase-out of its hempSMART(TM) products in the United States; projections indicate increases in revenues as the company recovers from Hurricane Ian and expands its hempSMART brand in South America. “MCOA shareholders should be happy with the overall 34% decline in operating expenses and cash expenditures so far this year,” said Marijuana Company of America CEO Jesus Quintero in the press release. “This is due to our focus on efficiency and scaling back overhead. We are also pleased with the increase in our gross margins at 59%. We expect these positive trends to continue as we focus more on distribution of products through our subsidiary, cDistro. While other cannabis companies in our sector are struggling, we are aggressively pursuing M&A activity as there are numerous opportunities of distressed cannabis companies. We have also made significant progress in reducing our debt over the last month as critical step in our corporate restructuring.”
Dandy Korea, Making a foray into the global market in 2023
Dandy Korea, a provider of ERP solutions, announced that it will begin targeting global markets, with a particular focus on the United States, with its core technology, a business management solution. Dandy Korea (CEO: Kyung Pyo Hong), a provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services, was established as a joint...
Donaldson Company to Present at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Industrials Conference
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer will present at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Industrials Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022, beginning at 10:15 a.m. EST. WEBCAST:. To listen to...
Greg Brown, Chairman & CEO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Greg Brown, chairman & CEO, will participate at the upcoming Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. PST. A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside...
Pinpoint Predictive Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program
Pinpoint Predictive, which provides Property and Casualty insurers with a top-of-funnel, deep-learning-powered loss predictions and risk scores, announced that the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program. This is an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.
