The automotive industry’s chain of operations faced a huge disruption due to the economic slowdown of the 2020-21 fiscal year. Automakers faced multiple supply chain problems along with rising prices of materials and fuel. The market was filled with price concerns for new vehicles which impacted car sales globally. Purchase, repair and services of vehicles were all reported to have been significantly costlier than before. According to J.P.Morgan, in the U.S., the average price of a new vehicle was up 6.3% in 2021.

7 HOURS AGO