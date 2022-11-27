Read full article on original website
Good partner for start-stop system – See DF battery to help car owners open a low-carbon life
Under the concept of low-carbon life, new energy vehicles have become the focus of research and development of car companies in recent years, but the actual situation of the current development of new energy, fuel cars still occupy a large market share. How to practice low-carbon life in the short term, many car companies will be energy-saving effect of the start-stop system widely used in fuel models.
Global Remote Control-Hobby Products Market Outlook 2031: Focus on Cars, Planes, Trucks, Helicopters, Drones, Bikes - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Remote Control-Hobby Products Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Market generated a revenue of around USD 6,000 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 8,000 Million by the end of 2031 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.81% over the forecast period.
Micro One Launches Carbon Fiber & Leather Car Steering Wheel Cover for Optimum Comfort
November 30, 2022 - Micro One, a leading designer and manufacturer of aftermarket automotive accessories, has announced the launch of its new Carbon & Fiber Leather Car Steering Wheel Cover. The cover is made of high-quality carbon fiber & leather materials and is designed to protect steering wheels from wear and tear while adding style and elegance to any car interior.
Michelin Wins 2022 Popular Science ‘Best Of What’s New’ In Auto Award
MICHELIN® Pilot® Sport EV tire earns “Best of What’s New” award in automotive category. This is the third Michelin product to receive an award from Popular Science, following two “100 Most Innovative Products of the Year” awards. GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 30, 2022 –...
Micro One Launches 2 Halves Car Steering Wheel Cover for Easy Control and Better Grip
November 30, 2022 - Micro One has announced the launch of its new 2 Halves Car Steering Wheel Cover that ensures the most enjoyable driving experience. The new cover is designed to protect car steering wheels from wear and tear. It can be easily installed and removed, and it can be effortlessly cleaned with a damp cloth. The cover is made from durable and high-quality materials like carbon fiber and silicone, and it fits most car models.
Oscar ACA Contracting, Training And Commissions Made Simple By BenaVest’s Industry-Leading Autopilot Software
Hollywood, FL - November 30, 2022 - In 2022, BenaVest was one of the top ACA General Agency FMOs across the board with ACA carriers. They were able to assist agents in getting appointed overnight through their new AI appointment system. The organized and speedy appointment process that BenaVest has...
Junk Clearance Scotland 1 Year in Business Offering Top Notch Home Clearance Services in Edinburgh, UK
Junk Clearance Scotland, a full-service clearance and waste management company is celebrating 1 year in business offering top-notch home clearance services in Edinburgh, UK. Also Offering Junk Removal, Garden Clearances and Garage Clearances. EDINBURGH, UK - Junk Clearance Scotland, a full-service clearance and rubbish removal company in Edinburgh, UK, is...
VANTIVA and Bouygues Telecom Deploy Next-Generation Eco-Designed Wi-Fi 6 Fiber Gateway, Enabling Ultra Broadband Connectivity in the French Market
PARIS - Nov. 29, 2022 - PRLog -- VANTIVA (formerly known as Technicolor) has partnered with Bouygues Telecom – one of the largest global communications service providers in France – to be one of the manufacturers of the Bbox Wi-Fi 6, an eco-designed customer premises equipment (CPE) that supports fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband access for Bouygues Telecom's subscribers. The Bbox Wi-Fi 6 is the first Green Product Mark-certified gateway to be certified by TÜV Rheinland for the French market.
PLIDCO Authorizes Six International Partners to Serve as Refurbishment Centers;
Enables Customers to Quickly and Cost-Effectively Extend the Life of their PLIDCO Products. The Pipe Line Development Company (PLIDCO), the leader in pipeline leak repair and maintenance fittings, announced that it has approved six international partners to serve as Authorized Refurbishing Service Centers (ARSCs). PLIDCO recently established ARSCs with its partners in Brunei, Canada, Colombia, Indonesia, Singapore and Qatar.
U.K.-Based Company Turns Barbados Trips Into Dream Holidays
Virgo Villas Barbados Barbados crafts the perfect luxury Barbados getaway every time. Marlow, Buckinghamshire - Barbados is the treasure of the Caribbean, and no one knows it better than Virgo Villas Barbados. The company has something to suit every traveler’s needs and takes care of all arrangements so visitors can relax and enjoy every second of their holiday.
Dandy Korea, Making a foray into the global market in 2023
Dandy Korea, a provider of ERP solutions, announced that it will begin targeting global markets, with a particular focus on the United States, with its core technology, a business management solution. Dandy Korea (CEO: Kyung Pyo Hong), a provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services, was established as a joint...
Inflation’s impact on the Automotive Industry in 2022
The automotive industry’s chain of operations faced a huge disruption due to the economic slowdown of the 2020-21 fiscal year. Automakers faced multiple supply chain problems along with rising prices of materials and fuel. The market was filled with price concerns for new vehicles which impacted car sales globally. Purchase, repair and services of vehicles were all reported to have been significantly costlier than before. According to J.P.Morgan, in the U.S., the average price of a new vehicle was up 6.3% in 2021.
SellGPU Celebrates Thousands of Satisfied Customers and Its Rise to Become the Leading Marketplace for Used Computer Components
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Founded in 2014, SellGPU has built its reputation on trust, integrity, same-day payments, and a process that has been refined to reduce friction for customers looking to sell their used computer components. These core principles and more have helped SellGPU rise...
Naturally Splendid Reports Third Quarter Results for 2022 and Company Update
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
SoftwareONE Selects ContractPodAi to Improve Contract Management Processes
The AI-powered CLM platform will enable SoftwareONE to replace manual contract processes with automation. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM) product and ‘One Legal Platform,’ has been chosen by SoftwareONE, leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, to bring a more efficient, process-oriented, and customer-focused approach to its contract management function.
GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year For Institutional Digital Assets Network and Digital Custody Technology – Pyctor
London - 28 November, 2022 - GMEX Group (‘GMEX’), a leader in digital business and technology solutions for capital markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Development in FinTech of the Year by Crypto AM for its GMEX Pyctor institutional-grade digital assets technology. These coveted awards are judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders. GMEX competed with other finalists including Revolut to win.
Best Bitcoin Casino in 2023
The best crypto gambling site Betbeard offers a huge deposit bonus, allows players to play live casino games, and slot machines and it pays out winnings in under 10 minutes. Betbeard customer service is superb and it allows players to use VPN, so they can enjoy more gambling games irrespective of where they are based. Although many online casinos accept bitcoin deposits, this article will look at the true meaning of a blockchain casino and how it benefits players.
Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2022: Research & Development in Orphan Diseases and Advancements in Gene Therapy Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Gene Therapy Market (2022-2027) by Type, Vector Type, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Gene Therapy Market is estimated to be USD 4.56 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD...
Balloons Unlimited Offers Custom Balloon Theme Party Decorations in India
Whether it’s a birthday, baby shower, anniversary, wedding, or any other special occasion, Balloons Unlimited brings world-class balloons and party decorations at affordable costs across India. Balloon Unlimited is one of the leading Balloons & Party decorators in India to provide customers with any desired decoration. Be it a...
New Incfile Report Unveils the Best (And Worst) Cities for Digital Nomads in the United States
Incfile, a leader in online business formation and startup services, today released a new report which analyzed 100 of the most populated cities in the United States and ranked them based on which were the best and worst for digital nomads. The report measures multiple factors, including cost of living, broadband strength, rental rates, walkability and transit scores, average Airbnb rates and average temperatures. To view the complete list and methodology, please visit incfile.com.
