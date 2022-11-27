Read full article on original website
Fire Ronda Rousey Trends Big Time During WWE Raw
Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but her performance didn’t sit well with the WWE Universe. Now, fans want her fired from WWE. Fans took to Twitter during WWE Raw tonight to express their frustrations at the SmackDown...
Lacey Evans Is Waiting On A Phone Call About WWE Return
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After her return with a marine gimmick, Evans was once again taken off WWE television. She came back recently and also explained how important it is to be ready to go when WWE calls. Evans...
Booker T Warns AEW Could Close Down Because They’re ‘Playing Games’
After being suspended from AEW following the All Out media scrum, The Elite made their return on AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where they were cheered on by eager fans. However, in the following AEW Dynamite episode, they trolled the Chicago fans with CM Punk references, which left a bitter taste in many people’s mouths. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took notice of this behavior and felt that it could mean bad news for AEW down the line.
WWE Teases Bray Wyatt’s Storyline With Alexa Bliss During WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss was involved in a major storyline with Bray Wyatt during the former Universal Champion’s first stint with WWE. It appears that Wyatt still has some unfinished business with Bliss. Alexa Bliss appeared during a backstage segment with Asuka and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. During the interview,...
Dana Brooke Wraps Herself In Caution Tape To Celebrate 34th Birthday
Dana Brooke has been one of the most under-utilized talent in the WWE. Despite her long tenure, Brooke has not tasted huge success yet. However, she has been on point when it comes to training. Now, she has dropped a treat for the fans to celebrate her birthday,. Dana Brooke...
Jey Uso Likely Wrestled On This Week’s WWE RAW Through Injury
Jey Uso is one-half of the Undisputed World Tag Team Champions in WWE and remains one of the mainstays of WWE television. Jey was not at a one hundred percent during The Usos’ title defense against The Brawling Brutes at the Crown Jewel. In fact, Uso also worked Survivor Series with a damaged hand. He also ended up working RAW this week with a broken hand.
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red Ring Gear At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. He remains the Undisputed Universal Champion and rules over WWE with an iron fist. He was part of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event but didn’t wear the same red gear as the rest of his teammates for a good reason.
Ric Flair Doesn’t Like ‘Comical’ Sami Zayn As Part Of The Bloodline
Sami Zayn has turned everything he has been given to gold for well over 8 years now. Zayn continues to be a fan favorite no matter what. While many love his current character, Ric Flair feels differently. For many fans, Sami Zayn’s current character is certainly the best thing about...
Ric Flair Backtracks On Comments About WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Ric Flair is regarded as one of the all-time greats in pro wrestling. The Nature Boy also loves teasing fans when it comes to his future in pro wrestling, one way or the other. However, it seems he won’t be appearing during the Royal Rumble next year. The Royal...
WWE Creative In The Dark Regarding Reported ‘Pitch Black’ Match
WWE’s biggest event of 2023 is already shaping up to be a beast for the rumor mill. We have to address one reported plan for the Royal Rumble as the Road To WrestleMania kicks off. It was previously reported that “a pitch that was made for a “Pitch Black”...
Video Footage Reveals Moment Roman Reigns Got Angry At Kevin Owens During Survivor Series WarGames
In the men’s WarGames match last Saturday, Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing Reigns’ eardrum. Footage of the moment he was injured is currently circulating on social media.
Ric Flair Denies Having ‘Animosity’ With Hulk Hogan
Ric Flair is one of the greatest pro wrestling legends of all time. Flair’s in-ring talent and larger-than-life personality made it a marquee attraction for almost every promotion he was part of. Flair recently denied having animosity with Hulk Hogan, but the same is not true for Eric Bischoff.
Triple H Takes Signature Point Photo With Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae’s Son Quill
Johnny Gargano is considered the face of NXT by many fans due to his excellent feuds with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and others. Following his WWE departure last year, Gargano welcomed the birth of his son Quill with wife Candice LeRae. Now it seems he had Triple H do his signature point at Quill as well.
Wild Card Match & More Announced For WWE NXT Next Week
Shawn Michaels revealed the participants of the men and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge on NXT this week. The Heartbreak Kid booked two wild card matches to determine the final members for the unique matchup at NXT Deadline. Von Wagner, Andre Chase and Axiom will compete in a triple-threat wild...
WWE Planning Special First Hour For RAW This Week
Since Triple H took over as head of creative, WWE has undergone some massive changes. One of the big changes was the addition of the WarGames match to Survivor Series. Now, after a history-making show at Survivor Series, WWE is gearing up for another historic episode of Monday Night RAW.
Dana Brooke Marries Boxer Ulysses Diaz In Secret Ceremony
Dana Brooke made her debut on NXT in 2013. Since her debut, Brooke has been a regular feature on WWE television. During her initial years as a WWE Superstar, Dana Brooke was expected to be pushed given her incredible physique. However, she failed to get over with the fans and her only accomplishment in the WWE is her many 24/7 title wins. It is Brooke’s 34th birthday today, and she celebrated with a thirst trap photo. Her man also had an announcement of his own.
Huge Tag Team Match Added To WWE NXT This Week
Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark failed to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Zoey Stark turned on her partner after the match. Tomorrow, Lyons will team up with the tag champs. WWE announced that Nikkita Lyons will team up with Kayden Carter...
WWE Removed Angelo Dawkins Off Television Due To Montez Ford’s Injury
The Street Profits, the team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, worked hard to become one of the mainstays of WWE’s tag team division. In fact, they were seemly irreplaceable as a tag team for many. WWE saw it this way as well, as they took Angelo Dawkins off WWE television after Ford was injured. Montez Ford was out of action for several weeks. He was seen wearing a walking boot for a while which made fans wonder about his injury status.
Wendy Choo Shocks Fans With Incredibly Offensive Insult Against Cora Jade
Cora Jade worked hard to become one of the most popular stars in all of NXT since her debut last year. It isn’t far-fetched to say she is the backbone of the NXT women’s division. Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo and the latter decided to call Jade something that certainly shocked fans.
Hulk Hogan Is Doing Better After Recent Health Scare
Hulk Hogan is still regarded as one of the best wrestlers of all time. After hanging his boots, Hulk Hogan underwent three lower back surgery. According to The Hulkster, he had 12 surgeries to relieve his back pain over his historic career. It was the toll he suffered on his body as a result of his career’s leg drops and slams.
