Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
The City of Dallas could Soon Ban Gas-Powered Landscaping EquipmentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Related
Tri-City Herald
How Josh Green’s Play Against Warriors Indicates Major Mavs Changes
The Dallas Mavericks rarely close games with Josh Green on the court. In their Western Conference Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors, he not only got that chance but also made a big impact. For Green, his impact was a major change from being essentially fazed out late in...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Would Be Happy To Shove Deandre Ayton All Over Again
In a 115-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns last week, Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley made headlines (at least on some parts of the web) when he shoved Suns starting center Deandre Ayton in the back, for the crime of standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves (who had been fouled by Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker) during a temporary stoppage in play. Beverley was eventually suspended for three games by the NBA, given that shoving Suns players from behind has become something of a pattern for the disappointing Lakers guard.
Tri-City Herald
Chemistry Between Bam Adebayo And Tyler Herro At An All-Time High
View the original article to see embedded media. They often choose to share the postgame interview podium when both have solid performances. Miami Heat starters Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who both played at Kentucky, were already close before the season began. This year, they've gotten even closer. It's played...
Tri-City Herald
Heat-Celtics NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
The Heat and Celtics begin a two-game set Wednesday night at TD Garden and they will play each other again two nights later at the same venue. Boston took the first meeting of the season in Miami in October, 111-104. There’s plenty of playoff history between these franchises, with the most recent meeting coming in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals that the C’s won in seven games.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Players Consider Team A Few Trades Away From Contention?
Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to think that the team could be a title contender again... with some clever front office decisions, of course. Sources inform the well-connected Dave McMenamin of ESPN that "leaders in the Lakers' locker room" believe the team could be transformed into a Western Conference powerhouse once again, but that it may take more than one trade for that to happen.
Tri-City Herald
Slow Starts Digging Thunder Familiar Hole Over the First Month of Games
Oklahoma City has been on both sides of down-to-the-wire games over the first 20 games of the season. Until Saturday night’s ugly showing in Houston, the Thunder had done a solid job of staying competitive in nearly every game on the schedule. If it weren’t for the team’s first...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Clippers Looking to Improve Roster Before Trade Deadline
The LA Clippers were supposed to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season, with one of the highest odds of winning the championship. They haven't been a bad team so far, but they have not been great - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue another season of not being available. As such, the team may make some moves.
Tri-City Herald
Roman Harper in Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023
Former University of Alabama safety Roman Harper was named part of the induction Class of 2023 for the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday morning. The 55th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on May 13, 2023. The...
Tri-City Herald
‘Quit Thinking, Just Play!’ Michael Gallup Key To Being ‘The Old MG’ for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup has been on a gradual rise since returning from his ACL injury as the 26-year-old has taken a few games to get his feet underneath him as he re-adjusts to the rigors of pro football. But against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving in the...
Tri-City Herald
Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
Tri-City Herald
Doubs Returns, Could Belatedly Join Watson in Lineup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The future, maybe, is now for the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Romeo Doubs, who missed the last three games with the ankle injury sustained on the first snap of the Week 9 loss at Detroit, returned to practice on Wednesday. He was joined by Christian Watson, setting the stage for the Packers to do something on Sunday at Chicago that they haven’t done often this season.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Injury Report For Pacers-L.A.
After spending their last week on the road, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking mostly healthy ahead of their return to Crypto.com Arena, where they will do battle with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers who are not being considered as trade candidates for L.A. this season.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy
Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
Comments / 0