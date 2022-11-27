ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

How Josh Green’s Play Against Warriors Indicates Major Mavs Changes

The Dallas Mavericks rarely close games with Josh Green on the court. In their Western Conference Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors, he not only got that chance but also made a big impact. For Green, his impact was a major change from being essentially fazed out late in...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Would Be Happy To Shove Deandre Ayton All Over Again

In a 115-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns last week, Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley made headlines (at least on some parts of the web) when he shoved Suns starting center Deandre Ayton in the back, for the crime of standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves (who had been fouled by Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker) during a temporary stoppage in play. Beverley was eventually suspended for three games by the NBA, given that shoving Suns players from behind has become something of a pattern for the disappointing Lakers guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Chemistry Between Bam Adebayo And Tyler Herro At An All-Time High

View the original article to see embedded media. They often choose to share the postgame interview podium when both have solid performances. Miami Heat starters Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who both played at Kentucky, were already close before the season began. This year, they've gotten even closer. It's played...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Heat-Celtics NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props

The Heat and Celtics begin a two-game set Wednesday night at TD Garden and they will play each other again two nights later at the same venue. Boston took the first meeting of the season in Miami in October, 111-104. There’s plenty of playoff history between these franchises, with the most recent meeting coming in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals that the C’s won in seven games.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Rumors: Lakers Players Consider Team A Few Trades Away From Contention?

Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to think that the team could be a title contender again... with some clever front office decisions, of course. Sources inform the well-connected Dave McMenamin of ESPN that "leaders in the Lakers' locker room" believe the team could be transformed into a Western Conference powerhouse once again, but that it may take more than one trade for that to happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Clippers Looking to Improve Roster Before Trade Deadline

The LA Clippers were supposed to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season, with one of the highest odds of winning the championship. They haven't been a bad team so far, but they have not been great - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue another season of not being available. As such, the team may make some moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Roman Harper in Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

Former University of Alabama safety Roman Harper was named part of the induction Class of 2023 for the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday morning. The 55th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on May 13, 2023. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Doubs Returns, Could Belatedly Join Watson in Lineup

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The future, maybe, is now for the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Romeo Doubs, who missed the last three games with the ankle injury sustained on the first snap of the Week 9 loss at Detroit, returned to practice on Wednesday. He was joined by Christian Watson, setting the stage for the Packers to do something on Sunday at Chicago that they haven’t done often this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction

The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Injury Report For Pacers-L.A.

After spending their last week on the road, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking mostly healthy ahead of their return to Crypto.com Arena, where they will do battle with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers who are not being considered as trade candidates for L.A. this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy

Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
DALLAS, TX

