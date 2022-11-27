In a 115-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns last week, Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley made headlines (at least on some parts of the web) when he shoved Suns starting center Deandre Ayton in the back, for the crime of standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves (who had been fouled by Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker) during a temporary stoppage in play. Beverley was eventually suspended for three games by the NBA, given that shoving Suns players from behind has become something of a pattern for the disappointing Lakers guard.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO