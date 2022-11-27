ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Class action lawsuit claims Mississippi furniture company violated federal law when it laid off thousands

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rF5Dx_0jOwdkpt00
Judge's gavel on table in office

A class action lawsuit claims that the Mississippi furniture company that laid off thousands of employees before Thanksgiving violated federal law when it ended their employment without giving adequate notice.

Lawyers for Toria Neal filed the suit last week in federal court in the Northern District of Mississippi, where United Furniture Industries is headquartered.

According to court documents, Neal worked for United in Mississippi since 2019 until getting notification late Monday that the company was terminating all employees immediately.

The lawsuit claims that United Furniture failed to give the 60-day notice of termination required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act for companies that employ more than 100 people.

On Monday, Nov. 21, United Furniture notified all of its employees my email and text messages that it was terminating it entire workforce, with the exception of over-the-road drivers. United Furniture, in its messages, said that the terminations were expected to be permanent, and without a provision under the law that allows employees to continue health insurance coverage after leaving a job. The company blamed unforeseen business circumstances for the terminations.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employers who violate the 60-day provision may be liable to each employee for back pay and benefits up to the 60 days.

Comments / 87

Calvin Brown
3d ago

funny thing is, I bet most, if not all, of these employees in this lawsuit called California's workers protection laws socialism, and cheered Musk when he terminated most of the Twitter employees without notice.

Reply(17)
6
M J
3d ago

have any one informed tator lizard Tate reeves? Since he want all Mississippians to get up and work instead of him helping Mississippians like he helped Brent favre with the stolen money for ole miss right!

Reply(1)
5
RICHARD COLEMAN JR
3d ago

Living in a Right To Work State a worker has no real rights. Not perfect but no Union representation is a problem too. Many people in the South have this phobia against Unions but ask them how many membership cards they have in their wallet and you get that look.

Reply(2)
3
Related
wcbi.com

Mississippi inmate’s execution could be delayed again

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The execution of an inmate on Mississippi’s Death Row may be put on hold again. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate is deciding whether to block the state from using three drugs in the lethal injection process. His ruling could determine whether the State carries out...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Alabama Now

Mississippi company fires 2,700 workers by email, text

A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, lost their jobs Monday, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, United...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Doctors bracing for possible triple-threat

JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals and urgent care centers are bracing for a possible so-called "triple-demic" threat. Doctors said they are seeing a very large number of patients in Mississippi who have either the flu, a respiratory virus or COVID-19. Baptist Hospital in Jackson said it had 543 cases of the flu in the month of November, and this is not the usual peak time.
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

Mississippi at risk of closing over half of its rural hospitals

Mississippi's leading public health official says over half of the state's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney spoke to state senators at a Monday hearing about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney says 38 rural hospitals...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy