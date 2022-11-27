Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Three votes separate top Keppel candidates
PEARBLOSSOM — Parent Blanca Nava gained one vote on parent advocate Ana Quiles in the race for the third seat on Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education, after the 11th post-election update. Three votes now separate them.
Antelope Valley Press
County plans meetings to discuss design ordinance
The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning will conclude a series of three virtual meetings on Tuesday, about a proposed Residential Design Standards ordinance targeted at rural communities. The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., via Zoom at http://us06web.zoom.us/j/84332028089 No registration is required.
Antelope Valley Press
State grants could help PWD projects
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District could see financial help for several pending projects, should all or part of its application for $42 million in state grants be awarded. The Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously approved the application for the grant under the state’s 2022 Urban Community Drought...
Antelope Valley Press
Donis wins CIF State Boys Division 1 crown
Saturday’s CIF State Cross Country Championships couldn’t have gone any better for Highland senior Matthew Donis. Four years of hard work paid off as Donis won the boys Division 1 race in 14 minutes, 51.3 seconds to become a state champion at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Antelope Valley Press
Westside hit-and-run collision kills motorcyclist
LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver involved in a drunk driving hit-and-run collision, Sunday morning, in which a motorcyclist was killed, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at 6 a.m., at the intersection of Avenue I and 13th Street West.
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster man fatally shot in Winnetka residence
LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster man was fatally shot at a residence in the Winnetka area and police are looking for the suspect. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 p.m., Sunday, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster rallies for first CIF title
LANCASTER — There was a sense that whichever team possessed the ball last would probably win the game. Certainly, eight lead changes would suggest that neither Valley Christian, nor Lancaster was able to stop one another on offense.
Antelope Valley Press
Health officials: Below-freezing temps expected
LOS ANGELES — Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland, this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The...
Antelope Valley Press
Boston, South Carolina rally to beat UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C — Aliyah Boston looked as healthy as ever and that’s rarely a good thing for No. 1 South Carolina’s opponents. Boston had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as the as the Gamecocks rallied from 10-points down to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night.
Antelope Valley Press
Playing music with a Mexican flavor
PALMDALE — Many schools have marching bands, but Palmdale Academy Charter School is the only local high school with a mariachi band. The band and school are in their second year.
Antelope Valley Press
Littlerock girls soccer defeats AV High
LANCASTER — The Littlerock girls soccer team opened Golden League play on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over host Antelope Valley. The Lobos (2-1, 1-0 GL) got on the board in the 18th minute when Brianna Perez found the back of the net on a recovered ball.
Antelope Valley Press
Bulldogs hold on to top Hawks in overtime
PALMDALE — It felt like a playoff game, and yet it was only the Golden League opener for Knight and Highland. It was that type of atmosphere. It had that feel.
Antelope Valley Press
Man killed by vehicle on remote eastside road
LANCASTER — A 28-year-old man was killed, early Sunday morning, when he was hit by a car while lying in the road, before sunrise, California Highway Patrol officials reported. Hector Reyes, of Colton, was reportedly lying in the eastbound lane of Avenue I, east of 80th Street East, when...
Antelope Valley Press
Golden League opener
PALMDALE — The Golden League soccer season opens so early that some teams are unable to play a preseason match. The Knight girls soccer team was ready for its league opener at Highland High School on Tuesday, dominating play at times in a 3-0 victory over the Bulldogs.
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete improves to 5-0 with win over North
LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team played well in all facets of the game in a 79-42 victory over North (Bakersfield) on Monday at Paraclete High. The Spirits went 11-for-14 from the free-throw line.
Antelope Valley Press
Tate helps Knight top Adelanto
PALMDALE — There was never a sense that the Knight girls basketball team was ever in danger of the losing the game against Adelanto. The Hawks just seemed bored at times and were able to turn it on and off whenever they wanted.
