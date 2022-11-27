ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tri-City Herald

Jeff Saturday Admits to Big Mistake in Loss to Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night 24-17. They were driving in the final minutes of the game before ultimately coming up short. A key moment came on a 2nd and 17 with just over a minute left in the game. Quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled for 15 yards to the Steelers 22-yard line with 50 seconds left on the clock.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Doubs Returns, Could Belatedly Join Watson in Lineup

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The future, maybe, is now for the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Romeo Doubs, who missed the last three games with the ankle injury sustained on the first snap of the Week 9 loss at Detroit, returned to practice on Wednesday. He was joined by Christian Watson, setting the stage for the Packers to do something on Sunday at Chicago that they haven’t done often this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Hope to Save Face, Season Against Powerful Bills

The last time the New England Patriots took the field for a big game against the Buffalo Bills it was an unmitigated disaster. In their AFC Wild Card game in Buffalo on Jan. 15, the Bills thoroughly embarrassed the Patriots. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns. Buffalo led 27-0 and became the first team in NFL playoff history to score on its first seven possessions.
BUFFALO, NY
DC News Now

Commanders grow closer together as wins pile up

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders moved into seventh place in the NFC. If the season ended this week, the Commanders would advance to the playoffs. “Every week we go through the grind. We build that brotherhood, that chemistry, every single week,” offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. “It’s really […]
WASHINGTON, DC
102.5 The Bone

Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday

Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Rally Late to Earn Primetime Win Over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out in front early, but had to survive a furious second half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure their first road win since the season opener. Despite an injury to Najee Harris, the Steelers ran for 116 yards and scored twice on the ground.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson Presents Unique Challenge For Texans

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith understands it will be challenging to prepare for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Not because Watson has established himself as one of the NFL's premier players at his position, but due to his near two-year absence. Watson will start under center for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Jaylen Warren Expects to Return for Falcons Game

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren missed the first game of his first NFL season in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, the but the undrafted rookie says he'll be back this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Warren told reporters in Pittsburgh that he's been cleared to return...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction

The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Detroit Lions’ Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions, despite facing long odds to make the playoffs, are continuing to focus on their next opponent on the schedule. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked again Wednesday if he reminded his team where they stand in the standings. “I think everything has to be about this...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Another on Way Back from IR

NASHVILLE – Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that two Tennessee Titans currently on injured reserve had a chance to return to practice. Ola Adeniyi, a veteran linebacker/special teams performer, was designated for return to practice Wednesday. That decision started a three-week window in which he can practice with the team but not count against the 53-man active roster. It also means he could be back on the active roster and in the lineup as soon as Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block

CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
CINCINNATI, OH

