Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Tri-City Herald
Jeff Saturday Admits to Big Mistake in Loss to Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night 24-17. They were driving in the final minutes of the game before ultimately coming up short. A key moment came on a 2nd and 17 with just over a minute left in the game. Quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled for 15 yards to the Steelers 22-yard line with 50 seconds left on the clock.
Tri-City Herald
Doubs Returns, Could Belatedly Join Watson in Lineup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The future, maybe, is now for the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Romeo Doubs, who missed the last three games with the ankle injury sustained on the first snap of the Week 9 loss at Detroit, returned to practice on Wednesday. He was joined by Christian Watson, setting the stage for the Packers to do something on Sunday at Chicago that they haven’t done often this season.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders at Giants: Chase Young, Antonio Gibson Injury Practice Report
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have a key NFC East Division matchup coming this weekend as they visit the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium on Sunday. A win there, and the Commanders become holders of the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff race. Lose, and Washington could be...
Tri-City Herald
Two damning issues for Seahawks’ defense: not tough enough, and getting out-coached
The music wasn’t blaring. The Seahawks locker room that had walls shaking from bangin’ bass immediately following four straight wins from October into November? Empty churches are louder than what Seattle’s room with more than 60 players in it was at Lumen Field late Sunday afternoon. The...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Hope to Save Face, Season Against Powerful Bills
The last time the New England Patriots took the field for a big game against the Buffalo Bills it was an unmitigated disaster. In their AFC Wild Card game in Buffalo on Jan. 15, the Bills thoroughly embarrassed the Patriots. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns. Buffalo led 27-0 and became the first team in NFL playoff history to score on its first seven possessions.
Commanders grow closer together as wins pile up
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders moved into seventh place in the NFC. If the season ended this week, the Commanders would advance to the playoffs. “Every week we go through the grind. We build that brotherhood, that chemistry, every single week,” offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. “It’s really […]
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Malik Johnson, Cornerback, Central State Marauders
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. ‘Big Hat’ Brian Robinson Jr.: Next Gen Commanders - Grading the Rookie RB. By David Harrison Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday
Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Rally Late to Earn Primetime Win Over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out in front early, but had to survive a furious second half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure their first road win since the season opener. Despite an injury to Najee Harris, the Steelers ran for 116 yards and scored twice on the ground.
Tri-City Herald
‘Quit Thinking, Just Play!’ Michael Gallup Key To Being ‘The Old MG’ for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup has been on a gradual rise since returning from his ACL injury as the 26-year-old has taken a few games to get his feet underneath him as he re-adjusts to the rigors of pro football. But against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving in the...
Tri-City Herald
Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson Presents Unique Challenge For Texans
HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith understands it will be challenging to prepare for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Not because Watson has established himself as one of the NFL's premier players at his position, but due to his near two-year absence. Watson will start under center for...
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
Tri-City Herald
Jaylen Warren Expects to Return for Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren missed the first game of his first NFL season in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, the but the undrafted rookie says he'll be back this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Warren told reporters in Pittsburgh that he's been cleared to return...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Offensive Lineman, Oregon Ducks
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Falcons ‘Much Better Team’ in 2022,’ Says Coach Arthur Smith - But Why?. By Daniel Flick Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Bengals Star Gives Weather Forecast Ahead Of Bengals-Chiefs Matchup
CINCINNATI — Bengals center Ted Karras is making the media rounds this week to promote his "Cincy" hat, which is supporting a charity in the Indianapolis area. Karras appeared on Local 12 Tuesday to give a weather report surrounding the Bengals and Chiefs clash on Sunday. "Tailgate, 43 [degrees],"...
Tri-City Herald
Detroit Lions’ Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions, despite facing long odds to make the playoffs, are continuing to focus on their next opponent on the schedule. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked again Wednesday if he reminded his team where they stand in the standings. “I think everything has to be about this...
Tri-City Herald
Another on Way Back from IR
NASHVILLE – Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that two Tennessee Titans currently on injured reserve had a chance to return to practice. Ola Adeniyi, a veteran linebacker/special teams performer, was designated for return to practice Wednesday. That decision started a three-week window in which he can practice with the team but not count against the 53-man active roster. It also means he could be back on the active roster and in the lineup as soon as Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block
CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
Tri-City Herald
Jim Moore: Gloomy about the Seahawks loss? Don’t worry, it’s still a good year to be so-so
At the beginning of the season, Seahawks’ fans would have been thrilled if you told them their favorite team would be 6-5 after 11 games. But expectations rose after a 6-3 start. Sunday’s 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders doused optimism and made the Seahawks look like an ordinary...
