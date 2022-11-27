Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition

WEST SPRINGFIELD - The Agawam Garden Club chose the parlor of the Gilbert house to decorate for this years Yuletide celebration at Storrowton Village. The Gilbert farmstead originally stood in west Brookfield until 1927. Becasue the town is believed to be the birthplace of asparagus in the new world, the club wanted to incorporate asparagus into the floral and green displays. Yuletide is open to the public Dec. 3 through 10. Storrowton Village is located on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition, Memorial Avenue.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO