Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition

Mass. State Lottery: $100,000 winning scratch ticket sold at Speedway on Cape Cod
A scratch ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Cape Cod and claimed Tuesday. The winning lottery ticket was purchased from a Speedway gas station in Hyannis, and was won playing the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” lottery game. Overall, there were 565 lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or...
With federal money available, East-West rail commission plans first hearing on Boston-Springfield passenger service
SPRINGFIELD — The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission — created this summer to come up with a permanent body to manage, and enhance, passenger rail through the region — will host its first meeting Dec. 9 in Pittsfield. The 11 a.m. meeting is at Berkshire Innovation Center,...
Garden Notes: Nov. 30, 2022
WEST SPRINGFIELD - The Agawam Garden Club chose the parlor of the Gilbert house to decorate for this years Yuletide celebration at Storrowton Village. The Gilbert farmstead originally stood in west Brookfield until 1927. Becasue the town is believed to be the birthplace of asparagus in the new world, the club wanted to incorporate asparagus into the floral and green displays. Yuletide is open to the public Dec. 3 through 10. Storrowton Village is located on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition, Memorial Avenue.
Webster construction co. owner Mariusz Kalinowski pleads guilty to tax fraud
The owner of a Webster construction company pleaded guilty to tax fraud in New Haven federal court in Connecticut Tuesday, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery’s Office said. Mariusz Kalinowski 47, of Woodstock, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax...
iBerkshires.com
UPDATE: Pittsfield Police Investigating Berkshire Bank Robbery
It is believed that only this Berkshire Bank location is closed due to the robbery. McKay Street remains open to through traffic. Updated with information from the Pittsfield Police Department: On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at approximately 09:21 a.m., Pittsfield Police Officers were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm.
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites
HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno continues Toy for Joy support
Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is a believer in tradition. When he speaks of the city’s future, he also references its past. One of Sarno’s personal traditions is to donate to the annual Toy for Joy campaign, which each year brings toys, books and happiness to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
State upholds revocation of permits for East Springfield biomass plant project
Opponents of a long-planned biomass facility in East Springfield that would have burned wood to generate energy are applauding a new ruling upholding the state’s decision to revoke permits for the project. The state Office of Appeals and Dispute Resolution on Monday upheld an April 2021 Department of Environmental...
Property taxes in Worcester to rise despite councilors voting for lowest possible residential rate
Worcester property owners are still going to see an increase in their taxes for 2023, despite Worcester City Councilors voting in favor of the lowest possible tax rate at their meeting Tuesday night. The council voted 7 to 4 for a residential tax rate of $14.34 per $1,000 of assessed...
Massachusetts man charged with driving 116 mph while intoxicated, NH police say
For the third time since Sunday, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Massachusetts driver they said was driving more than 100 miles per hour while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a New Hampshire state trooper clocked a Milford, Massachusetts man driving 116 miles per hour on Interstate 93 through the town of Tilton, about 20 miles north of the state capital of Concord.
Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies to open Westfield location
Springfield-based Hot Oven Cookies will open a location in Westfield early next year, owner Sheila Coon announced Tuesday. The cookie shop will take over the storefront of Mama Cakes, a popular Westfield bakery that closed this month. “We are honored to be setting roots in the place where a great,...
Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough
Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
Info session at Westfield Tech will focus on preventing accidental overdoses
WESTFIELD — For anyone who is concerned about a loved one or who wants to learn more about a growing problem and the local resources available to help, Westfield Technical Academy at 33 Smith Ave., Westfield, is hosting a talk on “Preventing Accidental Overdose: Counterfeit Pills and What You Need to Know” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
Female business owners stymied ‘even in Northampton’ have a plan for change
“Even in Northampton,” women running their own businesses face undue burdens that their male counterparts may never encounter, says Amy Cahillane, director of the Downtown Northampton Association. She and other local female business leaders want to change that. And they’re hoping state funding could help. With a $25,000...
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announces candidacy for Mayor
Springfield City Councilor since 2013, Justin Hurst has decided this Wednesday, that he will be running for Mayor of Springfield.
Mountain Road in Easthampton to be closed due to maintenance on Thursday and Friday
Maintenance is scheduled for Mountain Road in Easthampton on Thursday and Friday.
