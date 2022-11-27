ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MA

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition

MassLive.com

Garden Notes: Nov. 30, 2022

WEST SPRINGFIELD - The Agawam Garden Club chose the parlor of the Gilbert house to decorate for this years Yuletide celebration at Storrowton Village. The Gilbert farmstead originally stood in west Brookfield until 1927. Becasue the town is believed to be the birthplace of asparagus in the new world, the club wanted to incorporate asparagus into the floral and green displays. Yuletide is open to the public Dec. 3 through 10. Storrowton Village is located on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition, Memorial Avenue.
AGAWAM, MA
iBerkshires.com

UPDATE: Pittsfield Police Investigating Berkshire Bank Robbery

It is believed that only this Berkshire Bank location is closed due to the robbery. McKay Street remains open to through traffic. Updated with information from the Pittsfield Police Department: On Wednesday, Nov. 30, at approximately 09:21 a.m., Pittsfield Police Officers were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?

When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites

HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno continues Toy for Joy support

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is a believer in tradition. When he speaks of the city’s future, he also references its past. One of Sarno’s personal traditions is to donate to the annual Toy for Joy campaign, which each year brings toys, books and happiness to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts man charged with driving 116 mph while intoxicated, NH police say

For the third time since Sunday, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Massachusetts driver they said was driving more than 100 miles per hour while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a New Hampshire state trooper clocked a Milford, Massachusetts man driving 116 miles per hour on Interstate 93 through the town of Tilton, about 20 miles north of the state capital of Concord.
TILTON, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough

Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
GRAFTON, MA
WSBS

This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever

We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

