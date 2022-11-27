ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday

On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)

Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
Hugh Freeze makes popular decision after Auburn hiring

The Hugh Freeze era is barely underway for the Auburn Tigers, but the new head coach has already made one popular decision. Freeze reportedly met with Auburn players Monday evening, according to ESPN, with an official announcement of his hiring to come later. While Freeze’s staff has yet to be determined, Auburn Live reports he’s Read more... The post Hugh Freeze makes popular decision after Auburn hiring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys

Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday

Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings

At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
Dansby Swanson’s contract dilemma eerily similar to Freddie Freeman’s

The Atlanta Braves seem to be in a similar situation as last offseason with another star on the market expected to get a six-year contract. The Atlanta Braves lost one of their biggest stars, Freddie Freeman, last season to free agency. Freeman signed a six-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $162 million, and Dansby Swanson seems to be following down an eerily similar path.
