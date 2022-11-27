Read full article on original website
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday
On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
Hugh Freeze makes popular decision after Auburn hiring
The Hugh Freeze era is barely underway for the Auburn Tigers, but the new head coach has already made one popular decision. Freeze reportedly met with Auburn players Monday evening, according to ESPN, with an official announcement of his hiring to come later. While Freeze’s staff has yet to be determined, Auburn Live reports he’s Read more... The post Hugh Freeze makes popular decision after Auburn hiring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
A.J. Terrell might be the most important player on the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons’ best and most important player might just be their cornerback, A.J. Terrell. Usually in the NFL, your quarterback is the one player you cannot lose but things are clearly different for this team. There is a night and day difference watching the defense when they have...
Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday
Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
Ohio State Football: These big changes need to happen
The Ohio State football team has now lost two straight games to TTUN. It’s the first time this has happened since the John Cooper era. It seems like the Buckeyes have another Cooper at the helm now. If they don’t want that to be the case, they need to make changes.
3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings
At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
Dansby Swanson’s contract dilemma eerily similar to Freddie Freeman’s
The Atlanta Braves seem to be in a similar situation as last offseason with another star on the market expected to get a six-year contract. The Atlanta Braves lost one of their biggest stars, Freddie Freeman, last season to free agency. Freeman signed a six-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $162 million, and Dansby Swanson seems to be following down an eerily similar path.
