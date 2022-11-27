Garms Family will perform at North Isanti Baptist

The Garms Family will present their annual “Christmas Concert of Comfort & Joy” on Sunday, Dec. 18, starting at 6 p.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313 th Ave. NE, Cambridge.

The former Braham residents travel the country offering their eclectic blend of southern gospel, bluegrass, a capella and original songs. The parents and six children are skilled vocalists – from soprano to deep bass – and play over 15 instruments including guitars, piano, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, upright bass and drums.

There is no charge, but a freewill offering will be taken. Refreshments will be available following the concert.

For information call the church office at 763-689-3576.