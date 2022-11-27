A trip to Charles Koch Arena was never going to be easy for Missouri. But in the end, the Tigers prevailed for an 88-84 overtime win over Wichita State on Tuesday. After being down by as much as 10 in the second half, the Tigers clawed their way back in an atmosphere that coach Dennis Gates described as “second to none.” Despite being held to 42% shooting — including 21% from behind the arc — Missouri prevailed to improve to 8-0 on the year.

WICHITA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO