Cleveland Jewish News

Black history is the best tool for fighting black antisemitism

From Louis Farrakhan to Kyrie Irving, Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Ilhan Omar, Jay-Z, Tamika Mallory, the Black Lives Matter movement and beyond, there is a seeming tsunami of antisemitism emanating from prominent black Americans, Caroline Glick argues in the new episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Combined with the...
Cleveland Jewish News

Omni-American Future Project strengthens Black and Jewish Americans’ ties

The Omni-American Future Project, which brings black and Jewish Americans together to fight racism and antisemitism, held its second annual awards ceremony at the historic Minton’s Playhouse | The Cecil Steakhouse in Harlem on Monday evening. A host of notables, musicians, community leaders and thinkers gathered for the ceremony....
Cleveland Jewish News

German Bishop tasked with fighting antisemitism preached anti-Israel ideas

A former German state bishop recently appointed to fight Jew-hatred delivered a sermon in 2017 in which he stated that Israel’s “occupation” of the disputed territories “deforms souls.”. “On a meeting trip with members of the Lutheran World Federation to Israel-Palestine in November, we were able...
Cleveland Jewish News

Meet the 2 Jews of Guyana, a South American nation with a tradition of religious tolerance

(JTA) — When Janet Jagan, an immigrant from the United States, made history by becoming Guyana’s prime minister in 1997, she was thought to be the country’s only Jew. In fact, another Jew had recently purchased an island off the coast of Guyana, and 25 years later, there are at least two Jews living in the tiny South American nation. One is a Guyanese-British-Israeli guesthouse operator who has been working in Guyana since the 1970s. The other is a former Madison Avenue marketing executive from Chicago who until recently ran the country’s largest tour operator.
Cleveland Jewish News

First-of-its-kind program graduates kosher ritual slaughterers in Ethiopia

Twelve Ethiopian Jews in the city of Gondar graduated last week from a first-of-its-kind course to train them as shochtim, or ritual slaughterers. The program was part of a joint initiative between local community Rabbi Menachem Waldman and Rabbi Eliahu Birnbaum, director of both the Straus-Amiel Rabbinical Emissary Program of Ohr Torah Stone and the Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jewry, to provide continued support to Jews in Ethiopia.
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish students demand Portugal ‘never again’ harass Oporto community

Forty-four French Jewish students attending university in Oporto, Portugal, sent a petition on Monday to the Portuguese parliament asking the state to “never again unlawfully detain a chief rabbi or illegally invade a synagogue.”. The letter to the unicameral Assembly of the Republic urges the state of Portugal to...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel to cut funding to Jaffa theater planning to screen anti-Israel film

Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman instructed the treasury on Wednesday to cut funding to the Al Saraya Theater in Jaffa over its planned screening of a Jordanian movie that portrays IDF soldiers as murderers. Separately, Otzma Yehudit Party head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, blasted Netflix’s decision to air the film.
Cleveland Jewish News

Leonard Cohen’s 1973 Yom Kippur War concerts to be dramatized in TV series by ‘Shtisel’ writer

(JTA) — Leonard Cohen’s momentous trip to the Sinai Desert to perform for Israeli soldiers in the wake of the Yom Kippur War is being turned into a dramatized TV series. “Who by Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai” will be written by Yehonatan Indursky, a co-creator of “Shtisel,” the landmark Israeli drama about an Orthodox family in Jerusalem, according to Variety, which reported the news on Monday.
Cleveland Jewish News

Gap year in Israel for people with disabilities offers normalcy

Thanks to Darkaynu, young men and women with disabilities can spend a gap year in Israel. Darkaynu programs in Jerusalem for women and in Efrat for men provide an opportunity to learn, work and grow in Israel in the year or years following high school—much like the experience afforded their nondisabled peers. Twenty-eight students from Jewish communities in the United States, Canada, England and Australia recently arrived in Israel to take part in the program.
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s UN ambassador: Mideast Jews were victims of the ‘real Nakba’

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan inaugurated an exhibit on Tuesday highlighting the expulsion of Jews from Middle East countries, calling the story of these Jewish refugees the “real Nakba.”. The Palestinians have long used the Arabic term “Nakba,” or catastrophe, to describe Israel’s creation and...
Cleveland Jewish News

Innovation thrives on Israel’s southern border

The word “Negev” conjures up visions of miles of desert, sand dunes, barren landscapes, camels, and yes, the meme that “Israel made the desert bloom.”. But traveling through the northwestern portion of that 4,650-square-mile desert today presents quite a different picture. A recent trip to the “Gaza envelope” and Eshkol region of the Negev proved that the area is not only blooming but thriving as an incubator for some of Israel’s most cutting-edge social, educational and technical developments.

