Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud’s legacy includes continuing Ohio State football’s lock on Big Ten quarterback dominance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud had seemingly already come to terms with his complicated Ohio State football legacy before he reached the postgame interviews last Saturday. In the wake of a second consecutive loss to Michigan, it was easy for even Stroud himself to look at that career as incomplete. No way around that. Unless forces collide and push the Buckeyes into the playoff, there will be no chance for rivalry redemption. Stroud will never be the starting quarterback in a Big Ten championship game. His playoff career may be limited to the emergency snaps he took in place of a temporarily injured Justin Fields in a 2020 semifinal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

After Ohio State football’s offense again stumbles against Michigan, where will Ryan Day make corrections?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defensive failures in The Game were loud, jarring, and impossible to ignore. By contrast, the Buckeyes’ offensive letdowns were more subtle. No pick-sixes or scoop-and-score fumbles. No wide-open drops in the middle of the field. Not even the edge-rushing swarm on which Michigan thrived a year earlier in Ann Arbor.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is the Big Ten’s best receiver and building for more

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Stardom was thrust upon Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier than expected, but the Ohio State football receiver proved himself ready for the role. Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s opening-night hamstring injury became a season-erasing problem. At the time it was not yet known if Harrison would make the jump all the way from freshman reserve to second-year sensation. With 184 yards and three touchdowns against Arkansas State in the second game, he announced the spotlight would fit just fine.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes

Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. snaps Buckeyes’ Biletnikoff Award finalist drought

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally has its Biletnikoff Award finalist, though he wasn’t the most likely candidate at the start of the season. Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as one of the three finalists on Tuesday morning. He joins Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson as the final candidates for the award given to the nation’s top receiver.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Why the Big Ten's punishment for MSU / UM makes no sense; Tom Izzo gives irate response during MSU basketball practice; Jagger Joshua fields questions on racial slur incident with Ohio State; Giving Tuesday is here! | Current Sports | Nov. 29, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the punishment for both MSU and Michigan stemming from the postgame altercation back in late October. The Big Ten handed down an historic fine for MSU and issued a reprimand for Michigan. Al discusses his displeasure with the ruling and MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo gives an irate response in which he calls-out the Big Ten conference. Also, hear what MSU hockey player Jagger Joshua had to say during his press conference to discuss the racial slur incident with OSU player Kamil Sadlocha, who is no longer with the Buckeyes program. And Giving Tuesday is here! Support WKAR!
EAST LANSING, MI
Cleveland.com

Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Michigan State basketball: Jason Whitens proving to be legit rotational player

Down Jaden Akins and Malik Hall for the Phil Knight Invitational, Michigan State basketball needed someone to step up. Heck, the Spartans needed a few players to step up because leaving the weekend with a winning record wasn’t going to be easy. We saw Tyson Walker become that go-to scorer and clutch performer, Joey Hauser battled through injuries to play really well, and Pierre Brooks was really good on both ends of the floor as a first-time starter.
EAST LANSING, MI
