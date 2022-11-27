Read full article on original website
cleveland.com
The first staff change Ohio State football’s Ryan Day must consider after another loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day may need to make another significant adjustment to the coaching staff to correct the problems that led to another loss to Michigan. He won’t need to hand out a pink slip this time, as he did to a few assistants...
C.J. Stroud’s legacy includes continuing Ohio State football’s lock on Big Ten quarterback dominance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud had seemingly already come to terms with his complicated Ohio State football legacy before he reached the postgame interviews last Saturday. In the wake of a second consecutive loss to Michigan, it was easy for even Stroud himself to look at that career as incomplete. No way around that. Unless forces collide and push the Buckeyes into the playoff, there will be no chance for rivalry redemption. Stroud will never be the starting quarterback in a Big Ten championship game. His playoff career may be limited to the emergency snaps he took in place of a temporarily injured Justin Fields in a 2020 semifinal.
Ohio State football and USC may soon confirm the 4-team College Football Playoff’s inadequacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The more we discuss what could happen with Ohio State football, USC, TCU and God help us Alabama this weekend, the more I think the 12-team College Football Playoff cannot get here fast enough. Maybe the Trojans make a clean getaway. Win the Pac-12 championship game...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Will Smith Jr. National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is expected to sign four-star defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Will Smith Jr. School: Dublin Coffman...
After Ohio State football’s offense again stumbles against Michigan, where will Ryan Day make corrections?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defensive failures in The Game were loud, jarring, and impossible to ignore. By contrast, the Buckeyes’ offensive letdowns were more subtle. No pick-sixes or scoop-and-score fumbles. No wide-open drops in the middle of the field. Not even the edge-rushing swarm on which Michigan thrived a year earlier in Ann Arbor.
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Which Ohio State football players were named All-Big Ten Conference on offense?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite a season continually interrupted by injuries to some of its biggest stars, Ohio State football maintained its All-Big Ten Conference presence on offense. The Buckeyes’ first-team selections were headlined by C.J. Stroud, also named Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year, and...
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
Why Ohio State could, and maybe should, be ahead of USC in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff selection committee faces a philosophical question in Tuesday night’s rankings reveal, and it centers around Ohio State football. Should USC reach the playoff regardless of what happens in Friday night’s Pac-12 championship game against Utah? Or, should the Trojans only make...
Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is the Big Ten’s best receiver and building for more
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Stardom was thrust upon Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier than expected, but the Ohio State football receiver proved himself ready for the role. Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s opening-night hamstring injury became a season-erasing problem. At the time it was not yet known if Harrison would make the jump all the way from freshman reserve to second-year sensation. With 184 yards and three touchdowns against Arkansas State in the second game, he announced the spotlight would fit just fine.
Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes
Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. snaps Buckeyes’ Biletnikoff Award finalist drought
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally has its Biletnikoff Award finalist, though he wasn’t the most likely candidate at the start of the season. Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as one of the three finalists on Tuesday morning. He joins Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson as the final candidates for the award given to the nation’s top receiver.
Centre Daily
Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
wkar.org
Why the Big Ten's punishment for MSU / UM makes no sense; Tom Izzo gives irate response during MSU basketball practice; Jagger Joshua fields questions on racial slur incident with Ohio State; Giving Tuesday is here! | Current Sports | Nov. 29, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the punishment for both MSU and Michigan stemming from the postgame altercation back in late October. The Big Ten handed down an historic fine for MSU and issued a reprimand for Michigan. Al discusses his displeasure with the ruling and MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo gives an irate response in which he calls-out the Big Ten conference. Also, hear what MSU hockey player Jagger Joshua had to say during his press conference to discuss the racial slur incident with OSU player Kamil Sadlocha, who is no longer with the Buckeyes program. And Giving Tuesday is here! Support WKAR!
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
Michigan State basketball: Jason Whitens proving to be legit rotational player
Down Jaden Akins and Malik Hall for the Phil Knight Invitational, Michigan State basketball needed someone to step up. Heck, the Spartans needed a few players to step up because leaving the weekend with a winning record wasn’t going to be easy. We saw Tyson Walker become that go-to scorer and clutch performer, Joey Hauser battled through injuries to play really well, and Pierre Brooks was really good on both ends of the floor as a first-time starter.
Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight
The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions. Crump, who is...
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football lost to Michigan again, 45-23, while its offense spent the afternoon laying an egg. It’s the third time all season the Buckeyes were held under 40 points and they only manged too scoroe a field goal in the second half after leading 20-17 in an uninspiring first half.
Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan's flag-planting incident
Ohio State football legend Troy Smith made his stance known after Michigan players planted the Block "M" flag onto the turf at Ohio Stadium.
