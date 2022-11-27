Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Matamoras Frontier dances past Woodsfield Monroe Central
Woodsfield Monroe Central was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Matamoras Frontier prevailed 55-41 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Matamoras Frontier a 15-10 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central.
richlandsource.com
Xenia Legacy Christian overwhelms Franklin Middletown Christian
Xenia Legacy Christian put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Franklin Middletown Christian for a 45-19 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 1. Xenia Legacy Christian drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Franklin Middletown Christian after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Colerain handles stress test to best Hamilton
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Cincinnati Colerain nipped Hamilton 48-41 on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Hamilton faced off on January 12, 2022 at Cincinnati Colerain High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville Catholic Central takes a toll on Toronto
Steubenville Catholic Central knocked off Toronto 45-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. Last season, Steubenville Catholic Central and Toronto faced off on December 2, 2021 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Mt. Healthy unloads on Hamilton Ross
Cincinnati Mt. Healthy swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Hamilton Ross 50-18 in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. Last season, Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Hamilton Ross faced off on January 12, 2022 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wellsville squeaks past Leetonia in tight tilt
Wellsville posted a narrow 35-34 win over Leetonia in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. Last season, Leetonia and Wellsville squared off with January 6, 2022 at Leetonia High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Oak Hills wins tense tussle with Cincinnati Sycamore
Cincinnati Oak Hills eventually plied victory away from Cincinnati Sycamore 42-40 on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off with January 12, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Aiken claims gritty victory against Cincinnati Woodward
A sigh of relief filled the air in Cincinnati Aiken's locker room after a trying 33-29 test with Cincinnati Woodward at Cincinnati Woodward High on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cincinnati Woodward and Cincinnati Aiken faced off on January 12, 2022 at Cincinnati Woodward...
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Zanesville West Muskingum edges Byesville Meadowbrook
Zanesville West Muskingum swapped jabs before dispatching Byesville Meadowbrook 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Zanesville West Muskingum moved in front of Byesville Meadowbrook 13-5 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Batavia thwarts New Richmond's quest
Batavia trucked New Richmond on the road to a 51-37 victory on December 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time New Richmond and Batavia played in a 49-41 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Massillon Perry nips North Canton Hoover in taut scare
Massillon Perry didn't flinch, finally repelling North Canton Hoover 44-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on November 30. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry faced off on February 2, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Explosive start keys Belmont Union Local's resounding romp over Cambridge
Belmont Union Local scored early and often in an 81-17 win over Cambridge in Ohio girls basketball on December 1. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Cambridge faced off on January 3, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail wallops Bowerston Conotton Valley
Lore City Buckeye Trail showed it had the juice to douse Bowerston Conotton Valley in a points barrage during a 46-25 win in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off with January 8, 2022 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wintersville Indian Creek prevails over East Liverpool
Wintersville Indian Creek's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-40 win over East Liverpool for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 1. Wintersville Indian Creek opened with a 28-10 advantage over East Liverpool through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
New Madison Tri-Village mows down Lewisburg Tri-County North
New Madison Tri-Village stomped on Lewisburg Tri-County North 73-13 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 1. Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on February 18, 2021 at New Madison Tri-Village High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Poland Seminary shuts off the power on Warren Champion
Poland Seminary's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 51-22 win over Warren Champion in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. The last time Poland Seminary and Warren Champion played in a 55-25 game on January 23, 2021. For a...
richlandsource.com
Flexing muscle: Kettering Fairmont tightens grip on Clayton Northmont
Kettering Fairmont's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Clayton Northmont 58-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on November 30. The last time Kettering Fairmont and Clayton Northmont played in a 61-33 game on January 5, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: McDonald dominates Columbiana Heartland Christian in convincing showing
McDonald handled Columbiana Heartland Christian 61-15 in an impressive showing during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, McDonald and Columbiana Heartland Christian squared off with February 16, 2022 at McDonald High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
West Chester Lakota West collects victory over Fairfield
West Chester Lakota West trucked Fairfield on the road to a 52-41 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West an 18-13 lead over Fairfield.
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway casts spell on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Sugarcreek Garaway weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 35-33 victory against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley squared off with January 29, 2022 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0