Cincinnati, OH

Matamoras Frontier dances past Woodsfield Monroe Central

Woodsfield Monroe Central was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Matamoras Frontier prevailed 55-41 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The first quarter gave Matamoras Frontier a 15-10 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central.
MATAMORAS, OH
Xenia Legacy Christian overwhelms Franklin Middletown Christian

Xenia Legacy Christian put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Franklin Middletown Christian for a 45-19 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 1. Xenia Legacy Christian drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Franklin Middletown Christian after the first quarter.
XENIA, OH
Cincinnati Colerain handles stress test to best Hamilton

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Cincinnati Colerain nipped Hamilton 48-41 on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Hamilton faced off on January 12, 2022 at Cincinnati Colerain High School. For more, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Steubenville Catholic Central takes a toll on Toronto

Steubenville Catholic Central knocked off Toronto 45-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. Last season, Steubenville Catholic Central and Toronto faced off on December 2, 2021 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School. For more, click here.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Cincinnati Mt. Healthy unloads on Hamilton Ross

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Hamilton Ross 50-18 in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. Last season, Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Hamilton Ross faced off on January 12, 2022 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School. For more, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wellsville squeaks past Leetonia in tight tilt

Wellsville posted a narrow 35-34 win over Leetonia in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. Last season, Leetonia and Wellsville squared off with January 6, 2022 at Leetonia High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WELLSVILLE, OH
Cincinnati Oak Hills wins tense tussle with Cincinnati Sycamore

Cincinnati Oak Hills eventually plied victory away from Cincinnati Sycamore 42-40 on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off with January 12, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Aiken claims gritty victory against Cincinnati Woodward

A sigh of relief filled the air in Cincinnati Aiken's locker room after a trying 33-29 test with Cincinnati Woodward at Cincinnati Woodward High on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cincinnati Woodward and Cincinnati Aiken faced off on January 12, 2022 at Cincinnati Woodward...
CINCINNATI, OH
Batavia thwarts New Richmond's quest

Batavia trucked New Richmond on the road to a 51-37 victory on December 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time New Richmond and Batavia played in a 49-41 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
BATAVIA, OH
Massillon Perry nips North Canton Hoover in taut scare

Massillon Perry didn't flinch, finally repelling North Canton Hoover 44-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on November 30. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry faced off on February 2, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Lore City Buckeye Trail wallops Bowerston Conotton Valley

Lore City Buckeye Trail showed it had the juice to douse Bowerston Conotton Valley in a points barrage during a 46-25 win in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off with January 8, 2022 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
BOWERSTON, OH
Wintersville Indian Creek prevails over East Liverpool

Wintersville Indian Creek's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-40 win over East Liverpool for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 1. Wintersville Indian Creek opened with a 28-10 advantage over East Liverpool through the first quarter.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
New Madison Tri-Village mows down Lewisburg Tri-County North

New Madison Tri-Village stomped on Lewisburg Tri-County North 73-13 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 1. Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on February 18, 2021 at New Madison Tri-Village High School. For more, click here.
LEWISBURG, OH
Poland Seminary shuts off the power on Warren Champion

Poland Seminary's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 51-22 win over Warren Champion in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. The last time Poland Seminary and Warren Champion played in a 55-25 game on January 23, 2021. For a...
POLAND, OH
Sugarcreek Garaway casts spell on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Sugarcreek Garaway weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 35-33 victory against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley squared off with January 29, 2022 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

