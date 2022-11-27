Read full article on original website
Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz
Juelz Santana had to put DJ Vlad in check for trying to instigate a non-existent beef. In an interview with DJ Vlad, which was posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday (Nov. 26), Juelz Santana and Vlad discussed the epic 2021 Verzuz battle between his group Dipset and fellow New York rap group the Lox. At one point during the conversation, Juelz told DJ Vlad to shut up after he mentioned Jadakiss snatching his bandana during their performance.
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Rod Wave and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As Thanksgiving approaches next week, another round of new projects is primed to be your personal soundtrack as you prepare to lay down your annual feast. This week, a Compton crooner serves fans the third installment in his acclaimed mixtape series, another California-born spitter cooks up an EP with a fiery sense of empowerment, a beloved artist repping Florida delivers a new project stuffed with sounds that appeal to his cult-like following and more.
Eem Triplin Sent Consolation XBox After Only 13 People Show Up To His Rolling Loud Set
Pennsylvania rapper Eem Triplin received a free XBox Series X from Rolling Loud after only 13 people showed up to see his performance in September. Triplin took to social media to unveil the new customized gaming console, which was gold-plated and had his name engraved on the top. “Hopefully you...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
Famed Rapper Dies
Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
Migos Fans OUTRAGED After Offset's Emotional Speech At Takeoff's Funeral Is Leaked Online
Fans of the rap group Migos grew angry after a video from Takeoff's memorial service was leaked online. The controversial clip showed an emotional Offset, who's a member of the group and the late rapper's uncle, pleading with God for clarity over Takeoff's sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Migos fans did not hold back with criticism after the video made its way across social media sites, especially because Takeoff's family requested no phones be used during the public memorial service. As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff was tragically shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of...
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay and more sign petition to stop rap lyrics being used as evidence in US courts
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Future are among acts and industry firms urging the US legal system to restrict rap lyrics being used in trial evidence. ‘Art on Trial: Protect Black Art‘ is a new open letter that’s been signed by artists alongside three major...
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
