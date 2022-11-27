Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fire Department announces death of firefighter
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department announced Tuesday afternoon the death of a 61-year-old firefighter. In a news release, KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan said "We are saddened to announce the passing of a Kern County Firefighter. On Sunday, November 27, Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt passed away. Mark has been a Firefighter with the Department for the past 17 years. His last duty station was Station 23 in Fellows, CA. Mark was only 61 years old.”
Antelope Valley Press
State grants could help PWD projects
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District could see financial help for several pending projects, should all or part of its application for $42 million in state grants be awarded. The Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously approved the application for the grant under the state’s 2022 Urban Community Drought...
Antelope Valley Press
Consulting firm deciphering city’s priorities
CALIFORNIA CITY — A firm hired by the city, in May, to assist with acquiring grants and other funding, has been working to gain a deep understanding of the city’s needs to better target potential funds. The City Council, on Nov. 22, received an update from Washington-based Capital...
Shortage of first responders causing delays in 9-1-1 response time
Every second counts when someone calls 911. But a shortage across all first responder industries, including in Kern County, has caused delays for a couple of years now.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
Local Santa Clarita Woman In Search Of Life-Saving Bone Marrow Donor
A 22-year-old former Valencia High School student diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia is in search of a life-saving bone marrow donor through “Be The Match.” Kristen, known as “KC” to her friends and family, graduated from Valencia High School in 2018, where she was one of the captains of the VHS dance team ...
Antelope Valley Press
City getting license plate-reading cameras
LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend $142,500 on a one-year subscription service for 50 automated license plate-reading cameras to assist the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station with criminal investigations. The cameras are made by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company founded, in 2017....
SLO County man, family members burned in ‘horrific’ fire during Thanksgiving camping trip
As the fire engulfed the Atascadero man, his daughter “literally tackled him” to try to extinguish the flames, a family friend said.
Bakersfield Californian
Power connection work delays local development projects
Frustration is mounting in Kern County lately over a growing backlog of real estate development projects waiting to be hooked up to the power grid. Developers and government officials complain that everything from new homes to solar power plants has faced unusually long delays since about the start of this year. They say the delays have crashed sales, raised costs and even threatened California's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.
CA sheriff’s deputies shoot, wound man allegedly armed with handgun
California sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a 21-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a handgun, authorities said Monday.
Antelope Valley Press
Westside hit-and-run collision kills motorcyclist
LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver involved in a drunk driving hit-and-run collision, Sunday morning, in which a motorcyclist was killed, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at 6 a.m., at the intersection of Avenue I and 13th Street West.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a cold day ahead with highs in the fifties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready to bundle up. Cold conditions moving in starting today as an area of Low Pressure moves in. With that said beginning Thursday we will welcome in some rain due to stick around through Monday. This will be broken up...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster man fatally shot in Winnetka residence
LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster man was fatally shot at a residence in the Winnetka area and police are looking for the suspect. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 p.m., Sunday, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcycle passenger killed in Avenue O crash
LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old Lancaster woman, who was a passenger on a motorcycle, was killed in a collision, Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol officials reported. The woman was riding with Richard Jackson, 63, of Lake Los Angeles, on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, at about 10:46 a.m., east on...
Antelope Valley Press
Health officials: Below-freezing temps expected
LOS ANGELES — Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland, this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The...
Woman killed in crash along Hwy 58, 1 arrested; alcohol or drugs possible factor: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in a crash that left a woman dead after a driver crashed into the woman’s disabled car along the side of Highway 58 near Oswell Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision happened in westbound lanes of Highway 58 just west […]
Gun Concealed in Man's Pocket Goes Off in Valencia Store
A man ran from a shoe store in Valencia today after the gun he concealed in his pocket went off.
Armed Suspect Shot And Killed By Deputies Identified
The armed suspect who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month has been identified. Thomas Pham, 40, was the man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Pham, a transient, allegedly lunged at deputies ...
Antelope Valley Press
Man killed by vehicle on remote eastside road
LANCASTER — A 28-year-old man was killed, early Sunday morning, when he was hit by a car while lying in the road, before sunrise, California Highway Patrol officials reported. Hector Reyes, of Colton, was reportedly lying in the eastbound lane of Avenue I, east of 80th Street East, when...
