Frustration is mounting in Kern County lately over a growing backlog of real estate development projects waiting to be hooked up to the power grid. Developers and government officials complain that everything from new homes to solar power plants has faced unusually long delays since about the start of this year. They say the delays have crashed sales, raised costs and even threatened California's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO