Bakersfield Now

Kern County Fire Department announces death of firefighter

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department announced Tuesday afternoon the death of a 61-year-old firefighter. In a news release, KCFD Fire Chief Aaron Duncan said "We are saddened to announce the passing of a Kern County Firefighter. On Sunday, November 27, Kern County Firefighter Mark Schmidt passed away. Mark has been a Firefighter with the Department for the past 17 years. His last duty station was Station 23 in Fellows, CA. Mark was only 61 years old.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

State grants could help PWD projects

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District could see financial help for several pending projects, should all or part of its application for $42 million in state grants be awarded. The Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously approved the application for the grant under the state’s 2022 Urban Community Drought...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Consulting firm deciphering city’s priorities

CALIFORNIA CITY — A firm hired by the city, in May, to assist with acquiring grants and other funding, has been working to gain a deep understanding of the city’s needs to better target potential funds. The City Council, on Nov. 22, received an update from Washington-based Capital...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City getting license plate-reading cameras

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend $142,500 on a one-year subscription service for 50 automated license plate-reading cameras to assist the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station with criminal investigations. The cameras are made by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company founded, in 2017....
LANCASTER, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Power connection work delays local development projects

Frustration is mounting in Kern County lately over a growing backlog of real estate development projects waiting to be hooked up to the power grid. Developers and government officials complain that everything from new homes to solar power plants has faced unusually long delays since about the start of this year. They say the delays have crashed sales, raised costs and even threatened California's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Westside hit-and-run collision kills motorcyclist

LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver involved in a drunk driving hit-and-run collision, Sunday morning, in which a motorcyclist was killed, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at 6 a.m., at the intersection of Avenue I and 13th Street West.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster man fatally shot in Winnetka residence

LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster man was fatally shot at a residence in the Winnetka area and police are looking for the suspect. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 p.m., Sunday, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcycle passenger killed in Avenue O crash

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old Lancaster woman, who was a passenger on a motorcycle, was killed in a collision, Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol officials reported. The woman was riding with Richard Jackson, 63, of Lake Los Angeles, on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, at about 10:46 a.m., east on...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Health officials: Below-freezing temps expected

LOS ANGELES — Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland, this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Armed Suspect Shot And Killed By Deputies Identified

The armed suspect who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month has been identified. Thomas Pham, 40, was the man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Pham, a transient, allegedly lunged at deputies ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man killed by vehicle on remote eastside road

LANCASTER — A 28-year-old man was killed, early Sunday morning, when he was hit by a car while lying in the road, before sunrise, California Highway Patrol officials reported. Hector Reyes, of Colton, was reportedly lying in the eastbound lane of Avenue I, east of 80th Street East, when...
LANCASTER, CA

