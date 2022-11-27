ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Man killed by vehicle on remote eastside road

LANCASTER — A 28-year-old man was killed, early Sunday morning, when he was hit by a car while lying in the road, before sunrise, California Highway Patrol officials reported. Hector Reyes, of Colton, was reportedly lying in the eastbound lane of Avenue I, east of 80th Street East, when...
LANCASTER, CA
Motorcycle passenger killed in Avenue O crash

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old Lancaster woman, who was a passenger on a motorcycle, was killed in a collision, Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol officials reported. The woman was riding with Richard Jackson, 63, of Lake Los Angeles, on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, at about 10:46 a.m., east on...
LANCASTER, CA
Westside hit-and-run collision kills motorcyclist

LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver involved in a drunk driving hit-and-run collision, Sunday morning, in which a motorcyclist was killed, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at 6 a.m., at the intersection of Avenue I and 13th Street West.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
State grants could help PWD projects

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District could see financial help for several pending projects, should all or part of its application for $42 million in state grants be awarded. The Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously approved the application for the grant under the state’s 2022 Urban Community Drought...
PALMDALE, CA
Health officials: Below-freezing temps expected

LOS ANGELES — Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland, this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Lancaster man fatally shot in Winnetka residence

LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster man was fatally shot at a residence in the Winnetka area and police are looking for the suspect. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 p.m., Sunday, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LANCASTER, CA
LA County deputies shoot woman

COVINA — Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot a woman, Saturday morning, and she was transported to a local hospital, authorities said. The shooting took place after 10 a.m., in Covina.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Playing music with a Mexican flavor

PALMDALE — Many schools have marching bands, but Palmdale Academy Charter School is the only local high school with a mariachi band. The band and school are in their second year.
PALMDALE, CA
Lancaster rallies for first CIF title

LANCASTER — There was a sense that whichever team possessed the ball last would probably win the game. Certainly, eight lead changes would suggest that neither Valley Christian, nor Lancaster was able to stop one another on offense.
LANCASTER, CA
Consulting firm deciphering city’s priorities

CALIFORNIA CITY — A firm hired by the city, in May, to assist with acquiring grants and other funding, has been working to gain a deep understanding of the city’s needs to better target potential funds. The City Council, on Nov. 22, received an update from Washington-based Capital...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Littlerock girls soccer defeats AV High

LANCASTER — The Littlerock girls soccer team opened Golden League play on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over host Antelope Valley. The Lobos (2-1, 1-0 GL) got on the board in the 18th minute when Brianna Perez found the back of the net on a recovered ball.
LANCASTER, CA
Flight Loads Lab reviews F/A-18E Super Hornet

EDWARDS AFB — Not all the work that goes on at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center is directly related to a NASA program. In some cases, the center’s exceptional skills and facilities are sought out by others, as well. One recent example of this was a series of...
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
Tate helps Knight top Adelanto

PALMDALE — There was never a sense that the Knight girls basketball team was ever in danger of the losing the game against Adelanto. The Hawks just seemed bored at times and were able to turn it on and off whenever they wanted.
PALMDALE, CA
County plans meetings to discuss design ordinance

The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning will conclude a series of three virtual meetings on Tuesday, about a proposed Residential Design Standards ordinance targeted at rural communities. The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., via Zoom at http://us06web.zoom.us/j/84332028089 No registration is required.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Golden League opener

PALMDALE — The Golden League soccer season opens so early that some teams are unable to play a preseason match. The Knight girls soccer team was ready for its league opener at Highland High School on Tuesday, dominating play at times in a 3-0 victory over the Bulldogs.
PALMDALE, CA
Boston, South Carolina rally to beat UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C — Aliyah Boston looked as healthy as ever and that’s rarely a good thing for No. 1 South Carolina’s opponents. Boston had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as the as the Gamecocks rallied from 10-points down to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night.
COLUMBIA, SC

