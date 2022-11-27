Read full article on original website
Related
Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37, hours after wedding
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding to fiancée Brenda on Saturday. The up-and-coming star was just 37.
Biden family stockings omit Hunter's out-of-wedlock daughter for second year in a row
For the second year in a row, the Biden's Christmas stockings above the White House fireplace did not include Hunter Biden's out-of-wedlock daughter.
Florida man accused of killing random couple, chewing on victim's face found not guilty by reason of insanity
Austin Harrouff, suspect in notorious face-chewing murder case, ,was found not guilty killing couple by reason of insanity and will be committed to a mental institution.
Jenna Bush Hager’s Book Club Is a Favorite Among ‘Today’ Viewers! See Her Reading List
Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager loves to read! The Today host is always sharing her favorite books with viewers at home and encouraging others to immerse themselves in some of her most-loved stories. Her reading list is full of New York Times bestsellers and some out-of-the-box picks. Reading has...
Patrick Swayze’s widow reflects on finding love again: ‘Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops’
Patrick Swayze, the husband of Lisa Niemi Swayze who starred in "Dirty Dancing” and Ghost," passed away in 2009 from advanced pancreatic cancer. He was 57.
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager calls her December 2022 pick 'the perfect book'
Jenna Bush Hager picked an old favorite for her next Read With Jenna pick. “‘The Secret History,’ to me, is almost as close to perfect as a book gets,” Jenna tells TODAY.com. First published in 1992, “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt is now considered a...
Miguel Almaguer remains absent from NBC since stunning Paul Pelosi attack report was mysteriously retracted
It's been nearly a month, but Miguel Almaguer still has not appeared on NBC News since his shocking Paul Pelosi report was retracted without explanation.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Florida man who went viral for wide neck in mugshot arrested again on stalking charge
A wide-necked Florida man who became a viral sensation after his mugshot gained thousands of comments and shares has been arrested again and charged with aggravated stalking.
What Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin's death means for the new Congress
After Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday following a battle with cancer, the new Congress will begin with a vacancy until there is a special election.
Father of slain University of Idaho student sheds new light on 911 call for 'unconscious person'
Idaho college victim Kaylee Goncalves' father sheds new light on what happened the morning that four students were slaughtered in their beds yards from campus.
Ben Carson: Left's attacks on Black conservative Herschel Walker an 'attempt to divide the Black community'
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Ben Carson accused the left of trying to divide the Black community by attacking Black conservatives like Herschel Walker.
Brendan Fraser's relationship with his autistic son allowed him to connect with his character in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser's relationship with his 20-year-old, autistic son Griffin allowed him to connect with his character Charlie in his new film, "The Whale."
Texas woman accused of scamming online boyfriend out of $1.2 million, used money at casinos: report
Lorraine Rew, 46, of Texas, is accused of scamming an Indiana man she was involved in a relationship with over the internet out of $1.2 million, a report says.
Oklahoma hearse driver charged with first-degree murder related to road rage shooting
Kasey Caleb McConville, 25, was arrested by Oklahoma City police Friday after allegedly shooting a man while driving a hearse in what officials said was a road rage incident.
Woman killed on I-95 when car sandwiched between 2 tractor trailers in New York
A driver was killed in a fiery crash on I-95 in the Bronx, New York, early Tuesday after a car was crushed between two tractor trailers, according to police.
5 Republicans publicly oppose McCarthy's speakership bid, putting ascension to leadership role in jeopardy
The opposition of five House Republicans to Kevin McCarthy's speakership has raised questions as to whether the Californian can win the position outright in January.
Christie Brinkley's daughter tries to be 'the most gracious,' doesn't want to be known as a 'nepotism baby'
Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, revealed that she did not want to be viewed as a "nepotism baby" when she began her modeling career.
Wedding drama: Man uses flashcards to tell brother his toddler isn’t welcome, family chaos ensues
A man asked the Reddit community for input after he used flashcards to stress that his wedding was not open to children as guests — including his brother's 3-year-old son.
Trump finally gives an inch as top Senate Republicans rip him for dinner with 2 antisemites
The uproar over Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes has now reached the Republican Senate leadership, along with the Jewish community.
Fox News
878K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0